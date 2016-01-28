The following are the top stories on the business pages of
The Times
The trial of six brokers accused of rigging Libor ended in
defeat for the Serious Fraud Office yesterday when a jury
cleared five of the men. (thetim.es/1OZ9hPG)
The chances that the payment protection insurance scandal
will exceed £30 billion rose yesterday after Santander took a
fresh £450 million provision to pay compensation. (thetim.es/1KGeJ8p)
The Guardian
Shell has won shareholder approval for its £35bn takeover of
BG Group despite nearly a fifth of investors opposing the deal.
(bit.ly/1VrjqIQ)
One of the most powerful opponents of Google's controversial
tax structures, European tax commissioner Pierre Moscovici, is
expected on Thursday to call on Britain and Ireland to drop
their objections to radical tax reform across the EU. (bit.ly/1Vshi3M)
The Telegraph
Royal Bank of Scotland has set aside an extra £2.5bn to
cover legal bills, compensation payouts and reduced income due
to low interest rates, just weeks before it announces its
financial results for 2015. (bit.ly/20rZMjj)
The City watchdog has issued a warning to people considering
taking out a self-certification mortgage from a company based
outside the UK. (bit.ly/1nxKhsz)
Sky News
A fund backed by Britain's biggest banks has agreed to back
a fast-growing app-based advertising platform founded by a trio
of 20-something entrepreneurs. (bit.ly/1UrHzPi)
Apple's Safari browser suddenly crashed on iPhones, iPads
and Macs worldwide on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1SbPgvA)
The Independent
Scotch whisky makers have called on the UK Government to cut
tax on the bottle from an "onerous" 76 per cent. (ind.pn/1OZ4ca7)
America's central bank stressed today that it is "closely
watching" global markets in the wake of January's turmoil,
suggesting that it is likely to slow the pace of its monetary
tightening. (ind.pn/1PTLqRr)
