The Times
One of Britain's biggest retailers, Matalan, has been placed
in Lloyds Banking Group's business support unit, which
was set up to help troubled companies. It is understood that the
heavily indebted fashion and homewares retailer approached
Lloyds late last year and asked to be placed in the bank's
support unit. (thetim.es/1PNwq7n)
Clydesdale Bank Plc IPO-CLBP.L has cleared the final big
legal hurdle for its planned stock market flotation and
separation from National Australia Bank. The demerger from its
parent was approved by the Supreme Court of Victoria, Australia,
Monday, allowing conditional trading in the shares of CYBG, the
new entity covering the operations of Clydesdale and Yorkshire
banks, to begin Tuesday. (thetim.es/1PNwJz0)
The Guardian
The founder of easyJet Plc has opened a discount
food store that is selling everyday groceries for 25 pence each.
Stelios Haji-Ioannou has launched easyFoodstore in an attempt to
take advantage of the fast-growing discount market in the UK,
which is led by Aldi and Lidl. (bit.ly/1PNClJt)
The Telegraph
BT Group Plc has revealed a management shake-up ahead
of its 12.5 billion pounds takeover of Britain's biggest mobile
company, EE, having also posted its best quarterly revenue
growth in more than seven years. (bit.ly/1PNC0Xj)
EasyJet Plc passengers could be served waste water
produced by their plane's fuel system, after the airline
unveiled plans to trial zero-emission hydrogen technology. (bit.ly/1PNC4WV)
Sky News
Morrisons has announced plans to cut the cost of
more than 1,000 "staple" products - in a move likely to add fuel
to the ongoing supermarket price war. The UK's fourth-largest
grocer will slash the prices of many items, including fruit and
vegetables, by an average of 19%. (bit.ly/1PNyrk2)
Eight new projects in UK have been given 20 million pounds
($1.44 million) to research and develop driverless car
technology. The money will be used to help improve the
communications systems between vehicles and the urban
environment - including "talking car technologies." (bit.ly/1PNALr0)
The Independent
The wealthy Indian Gupta family, which owns Liberty House
Group and Simec, is looking at plans to float a minority stake
in its international steel-to-industrial empire that could value
the business at $1 billion. (ind.pn/1PNCAnR)
