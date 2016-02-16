(Corrects to remove incorrect Reuters Instrument Code for BG Group) The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The president of the European Central Bank rallied stock markets by pledging that it was "ready to do its part" to shore up the European economy from a rising tide of financial turmoil. (thetim.es/215xpYz)

Royal Dutch Shell reiterated its confidence in the North Sea oil industry as it sealed a 35 billion pound ($50.52 billion) acquisition of its rival BG Group and promised a rapid boost in output from Brazil. (thetim.es/1QhPCAx)

The Guardian

Mining giant Anglo American Plc's debt has been downgraded further into junk territory by Moody's, which cited a deterioration in commodities market conditions and doubts over how long it will take the company to reduce debt levels. (bit.ly/246aYFg)

Living standards in the UK have finally made up the ground lost as a result of the financial crash following the boost to incomes provided by rising employment and falling inflation, according to the Resolution Foundation. (bit.ly/1Lql2gD)

The Telegraph

Vodafone has agreed a deal with US cable giant Liberty Global to merge their Dutch operations. The UK mobile giant will pay Liberty, owned by billionaire John Malone, 1 billion euro ($1.12 billion) to "equalize ownership in the joint venture", according to a statement released on Monday night. (bit.ly/1Tk7nhO)

A botched set of negotiations on Britain's membership in the European Union could damage the eurozone, the European Central Bank president has warned. (bit.ly/1oF6Tr9)

Sky News

Supermarket chain Aldi will create 5,000 new jobs and open 80 new stores as part of its expansion plans in the UK. (bit.ly/20VDg6d)

Hornby shares have jumped by over a third after the company announced that it is parting company with Chief Executive Richard Ames. (bit.ly/1QEw3N8)

The Independent

HSBC could switch up to 1,000 jobs to Paris if Britain votes to exit the EU in the forthcoming referendum. (ind.pn/1SPXp9o)

($1 = 0.6928 pounds) ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee; Editing by Dan Grebler)