The Times
* Brexit puts jobs at risk, say 200 business chiefs
The bosses of more than a third of Britain's 100 largest
companies are calling for the country to stay in the European
Union, providing a boost to David Cameron as he fights to put
his referendum campaign back on track. (thetim.es/1mTQUUE)
* Treasury broke rules to make watchdog change its forecast
The Office for Budget Responsibility changed its economic
outlook after interference from the Treasury in a breach of
rules designed to protect the independence of the fiscal
watchdog. (thetim.es/1QWvvlK)
The Guardian
* HSBC 'taking too long to tackle financial crime'
HSBC Holdings Plc has admitted that an official
monitor installed at the bank after a money-laundering scandal
four years ago has raised "significant concerns" about the slow
pace of change to its procedures to combat crime. (bit.ly/1QUgCRc)
* Brexit panic knocks pound to seven-year low
The pound tumbled to a seven-year low and the UK was warned
its credit rating was at risk on Monday as the effect of Boris
Johnson's backing for the Brexit campaign was felt in financial
markets. (bit.ly/1QcvzBG)
The Telegraph
BHP Billiton slashes dividend after slumping to $5.67 bln
loss
Mining giant BHP Billiton has endured its toughest
12 months since its creation in 2001, according to figures
released on Monday night. The Anglo-Australian miner slashed its
dividend for the first time in 15 years - from 62 cents to 16
cents - after slumping to a net loss of $5.67bn in the six
months to Dec. 31. (bit.ly/1T2BBYp)
* Hackers target BAE Systems 100 times a year
Defence group BAE Systems Plc faces "serious and
persistent" cyber attacks twice a week from hackers trying to
steal the defence giant's secrets. The world's third-biggest
arms group has revealed its computer-based defences are tested
more than 100 times a year by what it believes are foreign
government-backed hackers. (bit.ly/1KFqP7m)
Sky News
* Polls show companies back the UK staying in Europe
Two polls by business groups have bolstered David Cameron's
case for staying in Europe after his EU reform deal split the
Cabinet over the weekend. Surveys by the Institute of Directors
and the manufacturers' organisation EEF found a majority of
firms backed staying in the single market. (bit.ly/1SODW8F)
* UK PM's business advisers split on EU reform deal
Some of David Cameron's closest business advisers are
refusing to endorse the European Union reform deal struck in
Brussels last week. At least half a dozen of the 20 members of
the Prime Minister's Business Advisory Group have declined to
put their names to a letter being published on Tuesday which
will argue that the UK's exit from the EU would "put the economy
at risk". (bit.ly/1Orb9zn)
