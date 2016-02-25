Feb 25 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Mine chiefs face murder charges over dam burst

BHP Billiton legal woes have worsened after it emerged that executives at its Brazilian joint venture have been accused of murder by police over the Samarco disaster that killed 19 people. (thetim.es/1LGHceX)

* Deutsche Boerse to appoint German

Deutsche Boerse is expected to transfer its headquarters to London if it succeeds in merging with the London Stock Exchange. Carsten Kengeter, the chief executive of Deutsche Borse and a former senior Goldman Sachs banker, is expected to become boss of the exchange if the merger goes through. (thetim.es/1LGHcLO)

The Guardian

* IMF urges UK to ease austerity should economy slow further

The International Monetary Fund has urged the UK to ease back on austerity should the economy slow further, as it warned finance ministers at the G20 summit in Shanghai to boost public spending on infrastructure to fuel global growth. (bit.ly/1OvoXca)

* Ryanair to campaign against Brexit

Ryanair Holdings Plc is to actively campaign for Britain to remain in the EU, branding its planes with pro-Europe slogans, as it warned UK fares could rise after a vote to leave. The chief executive of the budget carrier said Europe had allowed Britons to enjoy affordable holidays through deregulating the airline industry, and that Ryanair would invest less in the UK if it were outside the EU. (bit.ly/1WJaKhF)

The Telegraph

* Tata Steel's European boss Karl Koehler quits

Karl Koehler managing director of struggling Tata Steel Europe has quit as the company holds crunch talks with a potential buyer for large parts if its UK operations, a deal which could save thousands of British jobs if it goes ahead. (bit.ly/1Q1ZoDN)

* Cyber-crime set to hit most British companies in the next two years

The spread of cyber-fraud has created a surge in economic crime against British companies, with more than half of all firms braced for an online attack, according to new research. (bit.ly/1R2E7aw)

Sky News

* Car making sees best January for eight years

More than 137,000 cars were built in the UK last month in the best January performance for eight years, industry figures show. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said the industry had enjoyed a "strong start" to 2016, continuing its impressive performance in recent years. (bit.ly/1Umkb8d)

* Business leaders take sides in EU debate

Two of the country's most outspoken business leaders have entered the debate on Britain's future in the European Union - on opposing sides. Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary came out in support of a vote to stay while JD Wetherspoon founder Tim Martin explained why he wanted to leave.(bit.ly/1R2F1nz)