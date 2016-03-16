March 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

UK's Serious Fraud Office suffered another blow to its reputation yesterday after it abandoned a high-profile investigation into the rigging of the $5 trillion-a-day global currency markets. (thetim.es/1pmT7JG)

J Sainsbury Plc posted its first increase in sales in more than two years and held its market share in a tough fourth quarter for Britain's struggling grocery sector. (thetim.es/1TMzfNh)

The Guardian

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is cutting 448 investment banking jobs in the UK, moving two-thirds of them to India. (bit.ly/1XtLkFf)

The Sports Direct International Plc founder, Mike Ashley, is to be formally summonsed to appear before MPs to explain his company's treatment of its workers. (bit.ly/1Rk0vw8)

The Telegraph

Thousands of schools will be able to open for an average of an hour longer a day in an end to the "Victorian" tradition of the 3:30 p.m. bell, British Finance Minister George Osborne will announce as he puts education at the heart of his Budget speech. (bit.ly/1M6bld8)

Sir Martin Sorrell, founder and chief executive of advertising giant WPP Plc, will receive a 63 million stg pay cheque in one of the largest corporate payouts in history. (bit.ly/1nML7AO)

Sky News

British Infrastructure Club, which will seek to replicate the track record of leading state-backed investment funds, will be headed by Graeme Bevans, the architect of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board's (CPPIB) infrastructure wing. (bit.ly/1LoZg2x)

Eurostar has reported a 38 percent fall in annual profits as it counted the cost of disruptions during a year when it was hit by the migrant crisis as well as a drop-off in visitors to Paris after the terror attacks on the French capital. (bit.ly/1R1xLca)

The Independent

Russian President Vladimir Putin is willing to jettison President Bashar al-Assad as part of a deal to end the five-year conflict in Syria, Western powers believe. (ind.pn/1S2OjD0) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)