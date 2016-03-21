March 21 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Times
- A Chinese oil and gas business, Ires-Geo Technology, is
setting up a base in Scotland and expects to create up to ten
jobs at its office at Heriot-Watt University's research park on
the outskirts of Edinburgh. (thetim.es/1PlfTa0)
- Barclays PLC has come under attack from a
long-term shareholder, Django Davidson, for deciding to sell its
African business and rebuild its investment bank. A partner at
Hosking Partners, a London-based fund, Davidson told the Times
that his firm is "somewhat confused and decidedly frustrated" by
strategic initiatives being pushed through by Jes Staley, the
bank's chief executive. (thetim.es/1Plgc4I)
The Guardian
- Hundreds of passengers flying with easyJet Plc and
British Airways face flight cancellations over the next three
days due to industrial action by French air traffic control
employees. (bit.ly/1Plgjx6)
- Soft drink makers are considering taking legal action
against the government over its controversial sugar tax as
George Osborne's budget shows further signs of unwinding. (bit.ly/1RaWkWr)
The Telegraph
- The UK's biggest institutional investors are to demand
FTSE 100 companies stop quarterly reporting as part of a radical
shake-up of how shareholders interact with their investments. (bit.ly/1MiJTc9)
- Dyson will invest 1 billion pounds ($1.45 billion) in
developing new battery technology by 2020 as the business best
known for its vacuum cleaners branches out into new areas. (bit.ly/22rbSO5)
Sky News
- Edi Truell, who advises Boris Johnson, the London Mayor,
will stand aside as the vice-chairman of Tungsten Corp Plc
after informing boardroom colleagues last week that he
wanted to acquire it. (bit.ly/1Rd9OPh)
- Downing Street "leant on" the NHS England chief to get him
to reduce the 15 billion pounds ($21.68 billion) figure he said
the health service would need, a former Liberal Democrat
minister has said. (bit.ly/22rbEXf)
The Independent
- Leaving the European Union could blow a 100 billion pounds
hole in the UK economy and cost up to 950,000 jobs, the CBI has
warned, in what is easily the most pessimistic economic forecast
yet of the implications of Brexit. (ind.pn/22rbXS3)
