March 28 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The British aerospace industry is stuck in a holding pattern as Boeing Co and Airbus Group SE, the world's biggest aircraft manufacturers, signal a slowdown in deliveries this year. (thetim.es/1SfvbiF)

- GlaxoSmithKline Plc is working on a plan to give poor countries access to its cancer drugs by allowing competitors access to its intellectual property. (thetim.es/1Sfu2Yz)

The Guardian

- George Osborne's budget is handing a tax cut averaging 3,000 pounds ($4,238.40) to some of the wealthiest people in the country who make up just 0.3 percent of the population, the shadow chancellor, John McDonnell, has said. (bit.ly/1SfuplQ)

- The value of Scottish commercial property transactions in the first quarter of this year is on course to rise by 33 percent to more than 662 million pounds ($935.27 million). (thetim.es/1SfuC8C)

The Telegraph

- The UK's largest energy suppliers are under renewed pressure to double their recent tariff cuts as fresh data shows the latest round of reductions has done little to reduce fuel poverty. (bit.ly/1SfuSo6)

Sky News

- The embattled FTSE-100 mining group Anglo American Plc is drawing up plans to replace its veteran finance chief as it pursues a radical restructuring triggered by the rout in global commodity prices. (bit.ly/1SfvolZ)

The Independent

- Leaving the EU could cut the cost of Easter eggs, pro-Brexit campaigners claimed. Unilateral trade deals with chocolate-producing countries Indonesia, Nigeria and Brazil could remove "punitive tariffs" imposed by Brussels on imports of cocoa-based sweet treats, Vote Leave said. (ind.pn/1Sfv2vE) ($1 = 0.7078 pounds) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)