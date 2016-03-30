The following are the top stories on the business pages of
The Times
- The Federal Trade Commission has accused Volkswagen AG
of deceptively advertising "clean diesel" vehicles
and promoting ones fitted with illegal pollution-cheating
devices. (thetim.es/1VSkJ6y)
The Guardian
- Sports Direct has upped its stake in Findel Plc
to nearly 30 percent, in the latest stage of its battle
to wrest control of the online specialist. (bit.ly/1VSkKqQ)
- A.G.Barr Plc, the Scottish soft drinks maker best
known for Irn-Bru, has reiterated its annoyance at George
Osborne's sugar tax but says it expects little financial impact
because it will change its recipes to adapt to the measure. (bit.ly/1okJ3An)
The Telegraph
- Aviva Plc Chief Executive Mark Wilson saw his pay
more than double last year on the back of the company's
acquisition of rival Friends Life. According to the company's
annual report, which was published today, Wilson received 5.67
million euros ($6.40 million) last year, up from 2.6 million
euros in 2014. (bit.ly/1okJgTU)
Sky News
- Energy Secretary Amber Rudd has risked igniting a fresh
Brexit row after it emerged that her department had urged
electricity suppliers to echo her warning that leaving the
European Union could cost consumers 500 million pounds a year.
(bit.ly/21ShF9X)
The Independent
- Tata Steel Ltd is reportedly preparing to
announce the sale of its entire UK operation, putting thousands
of UK jobs at risk. The company held a board meeting in Mumbai
on Tuesday to discuss the fate of the Port Talbot plant. (ind.pn/21SitM7)
