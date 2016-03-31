The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The failure of HSBC Holdings Plc to clean up its act after an anti-money-laundering deal with America's Justice Department has raised the possibility that U.S. authorities may continue to monitor Britain's biggest bank. (thetim.es/1MUcpvw)

- The Dutch headquarters of Royal Dutch Shell Plc have been raided as part of a corruption investigation into the company's acquisition of a vast oilfield in Nigeria. (thetim.es/1MUcCis)

The Guardian

- Prime Minister David Cameron has flown back to Britain for emergency talks with ministers over the financial crisis engulfing Tata Steel Ltd's British operation amid warnings that the firm has just weeks to secure a rescue deal on which up to 40,000 jobs could depend. (bit.ly/1MUcO12)

- The number of London city financiers who took home more than 1 million euros ($1.13 million) per year jumped to nearly 3,000 in 2014, with one earning up to 25 million euros. The European Banking Authority said the UK, with London home to Europe's biggest financial centre, had more than three times as many high-earning bankers as the rest of the EU combined. (bit.ly/1MUcQ9p)

The Telegraph

- The backers of an independent proposal to lengthen one of Heathrow's existing runways have become the latest group to warn that the government risks a legal challenge if it backs rival plans to build a third landing strip. (bit.ly/1MUd8wR)

- An alliance of taxi drivers in London have abandoned a bid to have Uber's licence in London declared illegal, in a blow for the black cab industry's attempts to stamp out the ride-hailing app. (bit.ly/1MUdl3c)

Sky News

- Stephen Jones, who stepped down as Santander UK's chief financial officer several months ago, has been tapped by the Co-operative Bank Plc's board as a potential successor to Niall Booker. (bit.ly/1MUeiIK)

- Ofcom says there were 32 complaints about Vodafone Group Plc made per 100,000 customers in the last three months of 2015 - an increase from the 20 in the previous three months. (bit.ly/1MUenfD)

The Independent

- U.S. spice company McCormick & Company Inc raised its takeover proposal for Premier Foods Plc on Wednesday for the second time, calling on the British company's board to engage in talks that could lead to a deal. (ind.pn/1MUeFTx)

- Aldi biscuits, including cheese thins, ginger nuts and Oddbites, are being recalled by the manufacturer after they were found to have been made in dirty factories. (ind.pn/1MUeRSX) ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)