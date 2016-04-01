* Refiles to remove Guardian item The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The UK's current account deficit, ballooned to a record 32.7 billion pounds in the final three months of last year, the biggest deficit as a share of GDP since records began. (bit.ly/1RsKl83)

- The size of Britain's economy grew by an unexpected 0.6 percent in the final three months of last year, leading economists to argue that UK growth is doing better than feared. (bit.ly/1RsKnwA)

The Guardian

- Retailers will take the biggest financial hit from the rise in the "national living wage" as more than 300,000 workers get a pay rise from Friday 1 April. (bit.ly/1RsLht2)

The Telegraph

- Broadcasting giant Sky Plc is to sell its headquarters and studios in west London for 545 million euros ($620.32 million). The company has instructed agents at BNP Paribas Real Estate to find a buyer for its buildings in Osterley, which it will then rent back in an expected 30-year deal. (bit.ly/1RsLNHp)

Sky News

- GlaxoSmithKline Plc will change its approach to patenting to make its medicines more affordable in developing countries. The company says the move will cover about 85 countries and a combined population of more than 2 billion people. (bit.ly/1RsLQmM)

The Independent

- Summer bookings from British sun-seekers were up 9 percent year-on-year with Spain, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands witnessing the most significant growth, according to Tui AG. (ind.pn/1RsMW1P)