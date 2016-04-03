April 4 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Tens of thousands of steelworkers in the UK could have their pensions cut under plans by Tata Steel to wash its hands of the 15 billion pounds British Steel retirement scheme.(bit.ly/1RW1SYv)

In order to give its staff in the UK "a balanced view", JP Morgan has drafted in former EU commissioner Peter Mandelson and two pro-Brussels business leaders to warn staff against Brexit.(bit.ly/1Y98NMk)

The Guardian

Police have warned people in Lancashire and Wilmslow, Cheshire, not to use Santander cash machines, following reports of suspicious devices being found on the bank's machines across Lancashire last week. (bit.ly/1RGv00f)

Though Beijing is optimistic about its plans to help build new reactors at Hinkley in Somerset and Bradwell in Essex, an agreement between Chinese nuclear firm CGN and its partner EDF of France to develop the first new reactors in Britain for 20 years has still not been signed.(bit.ly/25EjhJ0)

The Telegraph

Britain's exit from the European Union would lead to the "implosion" of the continental bloc and force the United States to intervene to put "Humpty Dumpty back together again", Xavier Rolet, head of the London Stock Exchange said. (bit.ly/1RW39P6)

Britain's steel industry is set to be saved from collapse by two little-known financiers who hope to revive the "British Steel" name. (bit.ly/1qhju51)

Sky News

Millions of documents leaked to a number of media organisations across Europe apparently show the ways the rich and famous leaders, politicians including three former Tory MPs and six peers, can exploit secretive offshore tax regimes. (bit.ly/1RVOvYe)

Billionaire Investor Wilbur Ross is among a pack of possible buyers who are likely to be contacted in the coming days, to rescue Tata Steel's UK operations.(bit.ly/1W3x0Vy)

The Independent

A multibillion pound move to save Britain's steel industry from collapse by underwriting some of its pension liabilities, cutting its energy bills and modernising its largest plant is being prepared by the British Government.(ind.pn/1RZKV98)

