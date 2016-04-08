April 8 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Times
The average price of a house in the UK has jumped 10.1 per
cent over the year to March, the fastest price growth since July
2014, according to Halifax house price index. (bit.ly/23mlPJL)
The yen rose to its highest level in 17 months on Thursday,
squeezing Japanese exports as Tokyo authorities and independent
economists struggled to understand the continuing failure of
negative interest rates to tame the surging currency. (bit.ly/1ULPpab)
The Guardian
A sharp drop in British productivity has cast further doubt
over the country's economic prospects and will add to pressure
on the government to prove its productivity plan can bear fruit.
(bit.ly/1PW9brm)
Engineers working in France's nuclear power industry have
issued an impassioned defence of EDF's 18 billion pound
plan to build two reactors at Hinkley Point in Somerset. (bit.ly/1S04nWs)
The Telegraph
Steve Rowe, the new chief executive of Marks & Spencer
, has branded the retailer's long-suffering clothing
division "unsatisfactory" after posting another slump in sales.
(bit.ly/1MTPw0C)
European nations could launch a trade war against Britain if
it votes to leave the EU, according to JP Morgan CEO
Jamie Dimon. (bit.ly/1S62ISp)
Sky News
Pinewood, the film studio that is home to James Bond
and Harry Potter, is drawing up proposals to enter the cinema
industry by buying a stake in one of the UK's boutique chains.
(bit.ly/1V0ctlQ)
Mark Yallop, former Deutsche Bank and UBS
executive, is in the frame to become the next chief
executive of the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA). (bit.ly/1SgdqiU)
The Independent
Banks and other financial firms have been told they have a
week to check if they are linked to Mossack Fonseca, the law
firm at the centre of the Panama Papers leaks, the UK's
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Thursday. (ind.pn/23kW3FO)
The controversial offshore fund founded by the Prime
Minister's late father is failing to pay off for its wealthy
backers after losing thousands of dollars in value this year due
to a string of bad bets. (ind.pn/1qxi0DN)
