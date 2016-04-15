The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* Shareholders in BP PLC voted overwhelmingly to
reject a massive pay rise for its chief executive amid mounting
anger over boardroom excess. In a vote representing the
second-biggest rebellion of its kind at a British company, 59
percent of the oil giant's shareholders opposed the 13.8 million
pounds pay package for Bob Dudley. (bit.ly/23J6wLs)
* Councils and utility companies that cause misery for
weekend motorists by leaving roadworks with no repairs taking
place will be fined under a government crackdown. They face
penalties of up to 5,000 pounds a day for abandoning roadworks
amid warnings that unnecessary traffic restrictions place a huge
burden on the economy. (bit.ly/22y2WRO)
The Guardian
* Senior military figures will be singled out for criticism
alongside Tony Blair and other establishment figures in the
long-awaited Chilcot report into the 2003 invasion of Iraq,
which is due to be handed to Downing Street next week. (bit.ly/1RWG256)
* U.S. President Barack Obama will strike a delicate balance
over Brexit during a visit to the UK next week, where he will
host a town hall with youth and offer his view "as a friend"
that Britain should remain in the EU. (bit.ly/1qWrKrm)
The Telegraph
* Foreign aid spending will outstrip the amount given to
councils to collect bins, install street lights and run local
services for the first time next year, official government
estimates show. Forecasts buried in the Treasury's budget book
reveal that spending on international development will hit 9.3
billion pounds in 2017/18 - overtaking local government spending
of 8.2 billion pounds that year. (bit.ly/1TUEH05)
* BP PLC has moved to appease disgruntled investors,
promising that it will overhaul the way it pays its most senior
directors after almost 60 percent of shareholders who voted did
so against its highly criticised remuneration report. (bit.ly/1SdeYxs)
Sky News
* Jeremy Corbyn has rejected claims he has not put enough
effort into the campaign to keep the UK in the European Union,
declaring: "There is nothing half-hearted about anything I do."
The Labour leader said that while there were many "shortcomings"
with the institution, he would make the case for "Remain and
Reform" in Europe in the run-up to the vote on 23 June. (bit.ly/1XxabbC)
* Britain's biggest banks have rushed to warn staff about
their conduct during the European Union referendum campaign just
hours before strict electoral rules come into effect. Sky News
has learnt that John McFarlane, the chairman of Barclays, wrote
to staff on Thursday to remind them that while the bank's board
"considers that it is in the interests of our customers and
clients for the UK to remain in the EU," employees must not
undertake activities deemed to be campaigning for a specific
outcome. (bit.ly/1T7IpBa)
The Independent
* Czechia will soon be synonymous with the Czech Republic.
The country is set to use the name Czechia in English,
Tschechien in German and Tchequie in French, translations of
'Cesko' in Czech. (ind.pn/1SEQyKp)
* The Bank of England has issued its starkest warning yet
over the consequences of Brexit for the British economy, stating
that the country would likely face a long period of uncertainty
if it left the EU that would dampen demand and impact on UK
assets. (ind.pn/264sGKd)
(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)