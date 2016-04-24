April 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

11,000 jobs at risk as BHS teeters on brink

The high street is braced for up to 11,000 job losses as BHS approaches collapse. Administrators are expected to be appointed to the beleaguered department store chain this week, bringing to an end its 88 years of trading. The demise of BHS would be the worst retail failure since Woolworths, which went bust at the height of the financial crisis in 2008 with the loss of 30,000 jobs. (bit.ly/1SDAnQA)

The Guardian

Bob Diamond preparing bid for Africa arm of Barclays

Bob Diamond has teamed up with a major private equity firm as he attempts to develop plans to mount a bid for the African operations of Barclays Plc, the bank he ran until four years ago. In linking with U.S.-based Carlyle Group LP, Diamond will be hoping to start to amass the financial firepower needed to bid for the business in Africa that Barclays is selling. (bit.ly/1WkFwPT)

Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant decision delayed again by EDF

The decision on whether to go ahead with the 18 billion pound Hinkley Point C nuclear power project has been delayed again, after France's economy minister said the country's energy giant EDF may not give it the green light until September. (bit.ly/1Ss5hsL)

The Telegraph

Co-op chairman Leighton steps up campaign to cut pay of mutual's boss

Co-op chairman Allan Leighton has called for the mutual's members to back a deep pay cut for its chief executive. Leighton wants the 2.5m people eligible to vote on proposals at Co-op's annual meeting on May 21 to support a cut in boss Richard Pennycook's base salary from 1.25 mln pounds to 750,000 pounds. (bit.ly/1XQqQXE)

Whitbread boss hoping to froth up Costa Coffee after lukewarm start

The new boss of the FTSE 100 leisure giant behind Costa Coffee and Premier Inn will seek to rebuild investor confidence this week when she sets out how she plans to meet the company's ambitious growth targets. Alison Brittain has had a rocky start since she took the reins at Whitbread Plc from her long-serving predecessor Andy Harrison in early December. (bit.ly/26mOyka)

Sky News

Boris Hits Back After Obama's Brexit Warning

Anti-EU campaigner Boris Johnson has hit back at the Remain side following U.S. President Barack Obama's Brexit warning. The London mayor, one of the most high-profile figures in the Vote Leave camp, said the rival group "think they have bombed us into submission". (bit.ly/1WkJzf5)