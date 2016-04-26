April 26 The following are the top stories on
The Times
Philip Green and the owners of BHS are facing an
investigation into their running of the retail chain after the
pensions watchdog said it had begun looking at whether they had
attempted to avoid plugging a hole in the company's retirement
fund of more than 200 million pounds ($289.72 million). (bit.ly/1Ttz0nC)
The plan to create Britain's largest mobile phone network
provider is set to be derailed by European regulators, who will
veto the 10.25 billion pounds takeover of O2's UK network by CK
Hutchison Holdings ltd, the owner of Three. (bit.ly/1TtzUAo)
The Guardian
The British Broadcasting Corporation's director general is
understood to have met with finance minister George Osborne in
an attempt to head off government attempts toward contestable
funding under which some of the money from the licence fee could
be used for organisations other than the BBC. (bit.ly/1TtA0rU)
Britain should withdraw from the European convention on
human rights regardless of the EU referendum result, Home
Secretary Theresa May has said, in comments that contradict
ministers within her own government. (bit.ly/1TtA9vu)
The Telegraph
Channel 4's new chairman has launched a search for ethnic
minority and disabled non-executive directors amid concerns that
the broadcaster's board does not reflect its government-imposed
diversity remit. (bit.ly/1TtAxtO)
Sky News
British department stores group BHS has gone into
administration, putting 11,000 jobs at risk and threatening the
closure of up to 164 stores. (bit.ly/1qNEWy5)
Marc Bolland is to join the board of British Airways parent
IAG, weeks after stepping down as the boss of Marks and
Spencer Group, Sky News has learned. (bit.ly/1TtyGVW)
($1 = 0.6903 pounds)
