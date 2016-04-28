The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Dominic Chappell, the twice-bankrupt former racing driver who owned retailer BHS for only a year before it collapsed into administration, is trying to buy it back with the help of American investors. (bit.ly/1SLcLtg)

Naz Shah, a Labour MP from Bradford West, who backed calls to transport all Israelis to America, has been suspended by Jeremy Corbyn after a revolt from within his party. (bit.ly/1NBiq6c)

The Guardian

Mounting urgency has returned to Greece with the country's financial predicament igniting fears of a re-run of last summer's nail-biting drama. Rejecting a Greek request for an extraordinary EU summit to discuss its troubled bailout programme, European Council President Donald Tusk instead urged euro zone finance ministers to resume talks that would avert further turmoil. (bit.ly/1NBiFOr)

UK factories produced 443,581 cars in the first three months of the year, up 10.3 percent from the same quarter last year, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. It was the strongest first-quarter performance since 2004. (bit.ly/1NBiO4G)

The Telegraph

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc bosses are seeking to eke out even bigger savings from the embattled engineering business, according to a secret internal report. Consultants from Bain & Company are understood to have delivered a study to top executives at the FTSE 100 group, saying it could boost profits by 1 billion pounds ($1.45 billion).

International investment into UK commercial property has stalled as widespread market uncertainty ahead of the Brexit vote takes hold, new research has warned, with more than a third of those surveyed blaming the referendum. (bit.ly/1NBjFlV)

Sky News

MPs probing the collapse of retailer BHS will summon the entrepreneurs who bought BHS for 1 pound. The Business, Innovation and Skills Select Committee will announce on Thursday that it wants to examine the level of due diligence that Retail Acquisitions Limited was legally required to undertake before buying BHS from Philip Green just over a year ago, Sky News has learnt. (bit.ly/1SLchn8)

UK growth slowed in the first quarter, according to official figures, as a leading economic think-tank warned of the potential impact of Brexit. (bit.ly/1SLctTo)

The Independent

Standards of living in Britain lag behind the European average, according to a Glassdoor study. UK ranks 10th in an analysis of 18 European countries, behind Switzerland, Denmark and Germany, according to the study. (ind.pn/1NBkvPl)

