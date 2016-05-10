The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Don't vote for Brexit, U.S. defence chiefs warn

Britain must not bank on its "special relationship" with the United States to compensate for losing global influence by leaving the EU, foreign and defence chiefs from every White House administration over the past 40 years have warned. (bit.ly/1OkTgDW)

* Panama left on the sidelines at anti-corruption summit

Panama, the country at the centre of the offshore finance scandal, has not been invited to David Cameron's global anti-corruption summit. As a database of the so-called Panama papers was made available online last night the Panamanian government told The Times that it would not be attending the summit because it had not received an invitation. (bit.ly/1T77ZJW)

The Guardian

* Pensions Regulator says it learned about BHS sale in the papers

The Pensions Regulator has admitted that it only found about the controversial sale of BHS by Philip Green after reading about it in the newspapers. The revelation raises further questions about the nature of the sale to Dominic Chappell, who has been bankrupt three times, and the powers of the regulator. (bit.ly/1T6X6rt)

* Eurozone ministers to examine how to ease Greece's debt burden

Eurozone finance ministers have promised to examine how to ease Greece's colossal debt burden, with writing off bad loans remaining off the table. Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the chair of eurozone finance ministers, said he was hopeful of getting an agreement on Greek debt management in talks on 24 May. (bit.ly/1T6XA0O)

The Telegraph

* Channel 4 escapes privatisation after Downing Street intervention

Channel 4 will escape full privatisation following an intervention from Downing Street. However, a series of other major reforms of the state-owned broadcaster remain under consideration. (bit.ly/1T6ZWNd)

* Pizza Hut to create more than 3,000 jobs as it eyes UK expansion

Pizza Hut is planning to serve up at least 3,000 new jobs as it embarks on a 40 million pound ($57.64 million) expansion in the UK and Ireland over the next four years. (bit.ly/1T22qag)

Sky News

* Wetherspoon boss gives 200,000 pounds to back Brexit

The multimillionaire founder of JD Wetherspoon is donating 200,000 pounds to the campaign for the UK to leave the European Union. (bit.ly/1NoOqdK)

* Airbus to be named as Pro-EU campaign donor

The French aerospace giant Airbus will this week be named as a financial backer of the campaign to keep the UK in the European Union after it warned that Brexit would prompt it to rethink its British operations. (bit.ly/1TymC3f)

The Independent

* Post Office apologises after technical glitch shuts down counters around the UK

A technical glitch at the Post Office shut down branches around the country on Monday. The Post Office later apologised for inconvenience caused to customers on Twitter. (ind.pn/21NZns6)