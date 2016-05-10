The following are the top stories on the business pages of
The Times
* Don't vote for Brexit, U.S. defence chiefs warn
Britain must not bank on its "special relationship" with the
United States to compensate for losing global influence by
leaving the EU, foreign and defence chiefs from every White
House administration over the past 40 years have warned. (bit.ly/1OkTgDW)
* Panama left on the sidelines at anti-corruption summit
Panama, the country at the centre of the offshore finance
scandal, has not been invited to David Cameron's global
anti-corruption summit. As a database of the so-called Panama
papers was made available online last night the Panamanian
government told The Times that it would not be attending the
summit because it had not received an invitation. (bit.ly/1T77ZJW)
The Guardian
* Pensions Regulator says it learned about BHS sale in the
papers
The Pensions Regulator has admitted that it only found about
the controversial sale of BHS by Philip Green after reading
about it in the newspapers. The revelation raises further
questions about the nature of the sale to Dominic Chappell, who
has been bankrupt three times, and the powers of the regulator.
(bit.ly/1T6X6rt)
* Eurozone ministers to examine how to ease Greece's debt
burden
Eurozone finance ministers have promised to examine how to
ease Greece's colossal debt burden, with writing off bad loans
remaining off the table. Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the chair of
eurozone finance ministers, said he was hopeful of getting an
agreement on Greek debt management in talks on 24 May. (bit.ly/1T6XA0O)
The Telegraph
* Channel 4 escapes privatisation after Downing Street
intervention
Channel 4 will escape full privatisation following an
intervention from Downing Street. However, a series of other
major reforms of the state-owned broadcaster remain under
consideration. (bit.ly/1T6ZWNd)
* Pizza Hut to create more than 3,000 jobs as it eyes UK
expansion
Pizza Hut is planning to serve up at least 3,000 new jobs as
it embarks on a 40 million pound ($57.64 million) expansion in
the UK and Ireland over the next four years. (bit.ly/1T22qag)
Sky News
* Wetherspoon boss gives 200,000 pounds to back Brexit
The multimillionaire founder of JD Wetherspoon is donating
200,000 pounds to the campaign for the UK to leave the European
Union. (bit.ly/1NoOqdK)
* Airbus to be named as Pro-EU campaign donor
The French aerospace giant Airbus will this week be
named as a financial backer of the campaign to keep the UK in
the European Union after it warned that Brexit would prompt it
to rethink its British operations. (bit.ly/1TymC3f)
The Independent
* Post Office apologises after technical glitch shuts down
counters around the UK
A technical glitch at the Post Office shut down branches
around the country on Monday. The Post Office later apologised
for inconvenience caused to customers on Twitter. (ind.pn/21NZns6)
