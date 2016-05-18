May 18 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The Bank of England is having "daily conversations" with banks to ensure they could cope with any market turmoil in the event of a vote in favour of Britain leaving the European Union. (bit.ly/1XkK8Gl)

Inflation has fallen for the first time since September after a drop in air fares following a temporary rise over the Easter holidays pushed it down to near historic lows. (bit.ly/1XkKcG5)

The Guardian

Microsoft is the latest business to come out in support of the UK remaining in the EU, in a letter to more than 5,000 of its UK staff. The tech firm said Britain's membership in the union made it one of "the most attractive places in Europe" to make investments. (bit.ly/1XkKFI8)

Haynes, the publisher of user manuals for everything from cars to Death Stars and famous locomotives, is to shed jobs after issuing a profit warning. (bit.ly/1XkKlZX)

The Telegraph

BP's head of exploration Richard Herbert is leaving the energy giant after less than three years in the job, as the firm slims down its drilling management teams and seeks to cut costs. (bit.ly/1XkL4KW)

Sky News

Aviva will announce on Wednesday that it is investing millions of pounds in Founders Factory, a digital accelerator launched last year by Brent Hoberman, Sky News reported on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1TWLIbO)

The Treasury is "determined" to resurrect the delayed sale of shares in Lloyds Banking Group to members of the public by the end of next March, a minister has said. (bit.ly/1TWLVMa)

The Independent

The banking regulator Competition and Markets Authority proposed a cap on unarranged overdraft fees and warnings for customers before they dip into their overdraft in a report published on Tuesday. (ind.pn/1TWKkpJ)

After spending years fighting the European Union, Michael O'Leary, the Irish chief executive officer of Ryanair, has turned into one of its biggest defenders and is trying to persuade the British to vote to stay in the EU in their June 23 referendum. (ind.pn/1TWLkKr) (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar; Editing by Bernard Orr)