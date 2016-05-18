May 18 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
The Bank of England is having "daily conversations" with
banks to ensure they could cope with any market turmoil in the
event of a vote in favour of Britain leaving the European Union.
(bit.ly/1XkK8Gl)
Inflation has fallen for the first time since September
after a drop in air fares following a temporary rise over the
Easter holidays pushed it down to near historic lows. (bit.ly/1XkKcG5)
The Guardian
Microsoft is the latest business to come out in
support of the UK remaining in the EU, in a letter to more than
5,000 of its UK staff. The tech firm said Britain's membership
in the union made it one of "the most attractive places in
Europe" to make investments. (bit.ly/1XkKFI8)
Haynes, the publisher of user manuals for
everything from cars to Death Stars and famous locomotives, is
to shed jobs after issuing a profit warning. (bit.ly/1XkKlZX)
The Telegraph
BP's head of exploration Richard Herbert is leaving
the energy giant after less than three years in the job, as the
firm slims down its drilling management teams and seeks to cut
costs. (bit.ly/1XkL4KW)
Sky News
Aviva will announce on Wednesday that it is investing
millions of pounds in Founders Factory, a digital accelerator
launched last year by Brent Hoberman, Sky News reported on
Tuesday. (bit.ly/1TWLIbO)
The Treasury is "determined" to resurrect the delayed sale
of shares in Lloyds Banking Group to members of the
public by the end of next March, a minister has said. (bit.ly/1TWLVMa)
The Independent
The banking regulator Competition and Markets Authority
proposed a cap on unarranged overdraft fees and warnings for
customers before they dip into their overdraft in a report
published on Tuesday. (ind.pn/1TWKkpJ)
After spending years fighting the European Union, Michael
O'Leary, the Irish chief executive officer of Ryanair,
has turned into one of its biggest defenders and is trying to
persuade the British to vote to stay in the EU in their June 23
referendum. (ind.pn/1TWLkKr)
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar; Editing by Bernard Orr)