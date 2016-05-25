May 25 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
The pressure on Deutsche Bank's British chief
executive grew yesterday after one of the top ratings agencies
cut the German lender's credit standing and warned that his
chances of delivering an ambitious turnaround plan were becoming
more remote. (bit.ly/1OV1LLs)
The Guardian
Britain's leading tax and spending think tank, the Institute
for Fiscal Studies, has warned that leaving the European Union
would force ministers to extend austerity measures by up to two
years to achieve a budget surplus. (bit.ly/20xYcLS)
French investigators have raided Google's Paris
headquarters, saying the company is now under investigation for
aggravated financial fraud and organised money laundering. (bit.ly/1WPN1Aq)
The Telegraph
U.S. agricultural business Monsanto rejected a $62
billion takeover offer from German drugs and crops giant Bayer
yesterday as it believes the current proposal is
"incomplete and financially inadequate", but said it is willing
to engage in further negotiations. (bit.ly/1s8iFvY)
A Portuguese-backed consortium is in pole position to save
BHS after Matalan founder John Hargreaves and Select Fashions
Cafer Mahiroglu retreated from the bid battle. (bit.ly/1U862XP)
Sky News
Twitter has confirmed rumours it is going to stop
counting attachments in its 140-character limit, giving users
leeway to be more wordy. (bit.ly/1UcetV3)
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney came under fire at a
grilling by MPs today when he was accused of rehashing
"propaganda" on the economic consequences of Brexit. (bit.ly/25ft8Ec)
The Independent
Google could face a claim for billions of euros in back
taxes after 100 police and tax investigators raided the
company's offices in Paris as part of an investigation into
alleged systematic fraud. (ind.pn/27RpxOT)
The chief executive of French energy giant EDF said
the company "can't afford to keep the UK waiting" and hinted a
decision regarding the Hinkley Point C nuclear project in
Britain could be reached before the summer. (ind.pn/1VgHwZW)
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar; Editing by Sandra Maler)