The Times
The sale of Tata Steel's UK assets has been thrown
into confusion after speculation that the business secretary has
offered Tata a deal so attractive that it may yet keep Port
Talbot and a dozen other facilities around the country. (bit.ly/1TAsAGK)
The Guardian
UK tax officials must "urgently" liaise with the French
authorities to see if they have evidence of wrongdoing by Google
that relates to the company's UK tax affairs, John McDonnell has
said. (bit.ly/1TAthjk)
The watchdog for global trade has said leaving the European
Union would push back trade barriers at a cost of 9 billion
pounds a year to British consumers. (bit.ly/1TAtm6G)
The Telegraph
A pair of BHS suppliers have toppled into administration,
resulting in 350 job losses, as the pain caused from the
collapse of the retailer spreads through the sector. (bit.ly/1TAt0gr)
Shell will axe almost twice as many jobs as planned
following its controversial takeover of BG Group by cutting a
further 2,200 from its global workforce. (bit.ly/1TAuzuL)
Sky News
Ministers will this week unveil proposals that would slash
billions of pounds from the liabilities of the British Steel
pension scheme as they seek to smooth a path for a buyer of Tata
Steel's UK operations. (bit.ly/1TAu1VN)
In an exclusive interview, Jon Woods, Coca-Cola's
general manager for the UK and Ireland, said while no decisions
had been made yet it was likely that shoppers would have to pick
up the bulk of the cost. (bit.ly/1TAuwPD)
The Independent
Accountants have accused the government of seeking to raise
hundreds of millions of pounds from the public in accidental
overpayments in the new era of online returns, citing HMRC's
botched handling of a shift to digital tax filings as fresh
evidence of the dangers. (ind.pn/1TAtnri)
Cabin crew staff at travel operator Thomas Cook have
voted to strike in a dispute over health and safety, the union
Unite has said. (ind.pn/1TAu9V4)
