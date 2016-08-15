The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- DS Smith, the provider of specialist packaging for Amazon and fast-moving consumer goods groups, has already diverted tens of millions of pounds of investment out of the UK to a new plant near Frankfurt. CEO Miles Roberts is to meet David Davis, secretary of state for exiting the European Union, to urge the minister to keep British manufacturing within the single market of trade and labour mobility. bit.ly/2aWtyds

- The Serious Fraud Office's criminal investigation into bribery and corruption allegations at Airbus is certain to broaden into an international inquiry by the US Department of Justice, a senior lawyer has warned. Airbus has admitted failing to provide full disclosure on its use of middlemen - third-party agents who smooth sales in emerging markets. bit.ly/2aWtYAA

The Guardian

- Large shareholders in Sports Direct are considering voting against the reappointment of the company's chairman and other directors at next month's annual general meeting in a bid to force change at the top of the embattled chain. bit.ly/2aWtM4i

- London could bear the brunt of a post-Brexit vote downturn, according to economic indicators in the weeks since the EU referendum pointing to job cuts, falling house prices and a decline in business activity in the capital. bit.ly/2aWw1Ex

The Telegraph

- The bosses of European and American corporate giants will be called to Westminster to give evidence about how the UK can beef up its defences against foreign takeovers and potentially bring employee representative on boards. bit.ly/2aWweIb

- BHS workers have accused the retailer of holding them "to ransom" after threatening long-serving staff they will lose redundancy pay if they leave while repeatedly pushing back notice dates. It has also emerged that liquidators Hilco are using BHS's remaining 57 open shops to clear thousands of pounds worth of non-BHS goods, including Denby China - which is owned by Hilco - in a move staff branded "bizarre and insulting". bit.ly/2aWvWB0

Sky News

- British Home Stores' flagship branch on London's Oxford Street has closed for the final time, with all of the troubled chain's remaining outlets to shut by next Saturday. bit.ly/2aWw7MG

The Independent

- Deliveroo will now give workers the chance to opt out of what it claimed was a pilot scheme that pays 3.75 pounds per delivery rather than the current terms of 7 pounds an hour and 1 pound per delivery. It will also guarantee at least 7.50 pound an hour and petrol for those who continue to participate, following protests by hundreds of delivery riders in London. ind.pn/2aWwIOd

