Aug 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The closure of the final BHS stores that are still trading has been delayed by a week as the administrator faces allegations of holding staff "to ransom". bit.ly/2b9UxTA

Britain's blue-chip companies handed their shareholders five times more cash than they paid into their own pension schemes last year despite the fund deficits ballooning on the back of falling interest rates. bit.ly/2b9VPho

The Guardian

Damage to the economy caused by Brexit will more than offset the modest wage gains for British-born workers in low-paid jobs caused by cutting net migration to the tens of thousands a year, according to a report by the Resolution Foundation think tank. bit.ly/2b9V4oH

Workers for the takeaway delivery firm Deliveroo have staged a sixth day of protests over a new pay deal, saying concessions only apply to those who are willing to work in new areas. bit.ly/2b9VaN5

The Telegraph

A controversial proposal to water down final salary pensions could save large British firms 30 billion pounds ($38.64 billion) from their retirement bills, according to new research. bit.ly/2b9VlYK

British Sugar Plc, a subsidiary of Primark owner Associated British Foods Plc, has joined forces with a host of business groups to fight the mooted sugar tax on soft drinks, amid growing fears the controversial levy will lead to job losses. bit.ly/2b9WgIB

Sky News

UK's inflation rate for July is expected to remain unchanged at 0.5 percent when official figures are released by the Office for National Statistics later this morning. bit.ly/2b9VBXG

Banco Santander SA has announced it will be reducing the amount of interest its customers can earn from its hugely popular 123 current account. The rate will be cut in half, reducing the amount savers can earn to 1.5 percent from 3 percent. bit.ly/2b9V2x9

The Independent

Thousands of workers at British retailing group Sports Direct International Plc's warehouse are set to receive back pay totalling an estimated 1 million pounds for non-payment of the minimum wage, Britain's largest union Unite has confirmed. ind.pn/2b9UXJM ($1 = 0.7764 pounds) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)