The Times
Britain's largest brickmaker is to cap the liabilities of
its pension fund and block present members from making fresh
contributions. Ibstock Plc launched a two-month
consultation after announcing proposals to scale back the cost
of its final-salary pension scheme, which entitles retiring
members to pensions linked to their earnings at the point of
retiring. bit.ly/2bBj4kx
Sports Direct International Plc has confirmed that
it will publish a long-awaited report next month into its
working practices after the retailer brought in lawyers to look
into allegations of mistreatment of its staff. bit.ly/2bBj5ou
The Guardian
The Institute of Directors has backed Prime Minister Theresa
May's decision to review the 18.5 billion pounds ($24.32
billion) Hinkley nuclear scheme but launched a savage attack on
successive government policies for failing to deliver energy
security. bit.ly/2bBitit
Hundreds of jobs are at risk at one of Britain's biggest
high street retailers, Monsoon Accessorize, after it decided to
close its largest shops. bit.ly/2bBixyU
The Telegraph
National Grid Plc has slashed its forecasts for the
number of big new power plants expected to be built in coming
years, while admitting its estimates for the growth of solar
farms and other small-scale generators were almost 50 times too
low. bit.ly/2bBkrzm
Sky News
Jack Wills, the preppy British fashion brand, will gain a
new shareholder in the coming days in a deal that will prompt
the departure of the former Government minister who chairs the
company. bit.ly/2bBj6Jf
BP Plc is sounding out top investors on a new
boardroom pay policy after a humiliating revolt this year saw a
majority of shareholders vote against a 14 million pounds
package for its chief executive. bit.ly/2bBj4Ru
The Independent
The staggering cost of UK's uncompetitive energy market has
been revealed today, as new research shows consumers have handed
an extra 18.7 billion pounds to gas and electricity suppliers
than if they had regularly switched to the best deals.
($1 = 0.7606 pounds)
