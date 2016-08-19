Aug 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Britain's largest brickmaker is to cap the liabilities of its pension fund and block present members from making fresh contributions. Ibstock Plc launched a two-month consultation after announcing proposals to scale back the cost of its final-salary pension scheme, which entitles retiring members to pensions linked to their earnings at the point of retiring. bit.ly/2bBj4kx

Sports Direct International Plc has confirmed that it will publish a long-awaited report next month into its working practices after the retailer brought in lawyers to look into allegations of mistreatment of its staff. bit.ly/2bBj5ou

The Guardian

The Institute of Directors has backed Prime Minister Theresa May's decision to review the 18.5 billion pounds ($24.32 billion) Hinkley nuclear scheme but launched a savage attack on successive government policies for failing to deliver energy security. bit.ly/2bBitit

Hundreds of jobs are at risk at one of Britain's biggest high street retailers, Monsoon Accessorize, after it decided to close its largest shops. bit.ly/2bBixyU

The Telegraph

National Grid Plc has slashed its forecasts for the number of big new power plants expected to be built in coming years, while admitting its estimates for the growth of solar farms and other small-scale generators were almost 50 times too low. bit.ly/2bBkrzm

Sky News

Jack Wills, the preppy British fashion brand, will gain a new shareholder in the coming days in a deal that will prompt the departure of the former Government minister who chairs the company. bit.ly/2bBj6Jf

BP Plc is sounding out top investors on a new boardroom pay policy after a humiliating revolt this year saw a majority of shareholders vote against a 14 million pounds package for its chief executive. bit.ly/2bBj4Ru

The Independent

The staggering cost of UK's uncompetitive energy market has been revealed today, as new research shows consumers have handed an extra 18.7 billion pounds to gas and electricity suppliers than if they had regularly switched to the best deals.

($1 = 0.7606 pounds) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)