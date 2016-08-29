The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Britain may be better off outside the European Union, the former governor of the Bank of England Mervyn King said, as he warned that interest rate cuts would have little impact on the country's prospects. bit.ly/2bSChQx

The Guardian

- Vincent de Rivaz, the chief executive of EDF Energy, said critics of the planned Somerset reactors risked "losing sight of bigger picture by overlooking the positive impact and importance of this investment for Britain." bit.ly/2bSCHGp

- A rise in consumer spending helped the UK economy power ahead in the months running up to the EU referendum, official statisticians have said. The Office for National Statistics confirmed a previous estimate that GDP growth picked up to 0.6 percent in the second quarter from 0.4 percent in the first quarter. bit.ly/2bSD7N0

Telegraph

- Chris Grayling, the new transport secretary has met with the bosses of Heathrow and Gatwick airports for the first time to hear their arguments for expansion, signalling the government is edging towards the controversial decision about where to build a new runway. bit.ly/2buMO09

Sky News

- Philip Green is seeking assurances that regulators will abandon a probe into BHS's vast pension deficit if he makes a "voluntary" financial contribution to the retirement pots of thousands of the collapsed chain's former employees. bit.ly/2bSDPcW

The Independent

- Fiat Chrysler's Chief Sergio Marchionne said he sees Samsung as a potential partner amid interest from several potential buyers of its Magneti Marelli auto-parts unit but he didn't confirm talks with the Korean company. ind.pn/2bSDreB

- Bahrain Islamic Bank is seeking to sell about 82 million dinars ($217.93 million) of unproductive assets such as land and shares as part of a five-year plan to boost growth. ind.pn/2bSD9o8 ($1 = 0.3763 Bahraini dinars)