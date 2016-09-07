Sept 7 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Falling bond yields and interest rate cuts will give the
British Chancellor Philip Hammond a windfall of up to £18
billion ($24.15 billion) to spend over the course of this
parliament. (bit.ly/2cEFqoZ)
Sports Direct is to become one of the first quoted
companies in Britain to elect a workers' representative to its
board as it seeks to draw a line under the scandal over its
treatment of staff. (bit.ly/2cEH3Tp)
The Guardian
German pharmaceuticals group Bayer has stepped up
its pursuit and offered $65 bln for Monsanto. Bayer had
already proposed the largest all-cash takeover in history with
an offer of $125 a share and said it was now willing to raise
its bid to $127.50. (bit.ly/2cEID82)
A cross-party group of parliamentarians is claiming a
victory for corporate tax transparency after the British
government accepted a legal amendment that could force
multinationals to publicly declare where they do business and
the tax they pay. (bit.ly/2cEHNZ3)
The Telegraph
Online bingo operator Intertain is pressing ahead
with plans for a £430 million ($577.02 million) stock market
listing after the Brexit vote scuppered plans for a sale of the
business. (bit.ly/2bWBNrI)
The boss of Barclays, Jes Staley, has appointed Tim
Throsby, a top banker, from JP Morgan to run the lender's
investment bank. (bit.ly/2cij1Mb)
Sky News
Sergio Ermotti, the Chief executive of Swiss bank UBS
, has warned it could shift up to 1,500 jobs out of
London after the UK voted to leave the EU. (bit.ly/2cEGKrK)
Serious Fraud Office is close to announcing whether it plan
to charge former Tesco executives in relation to the
profits overstatement that sparked the biggest crisis in the
history of Britain's largest retailer. (bit.ly/2cEIbXm)
The Independent
Complaints about payday lenders more than tripled in the
first half of the year, new official figures have revealed. The
short-term, high-interest loans attracted 4,186 grievances, up
from 1,213 in the previous six months. (ind.pn/2cEIC3N)
Housebuilder Berkeley Group said the property
market remained under pressure in August following the Brexit
vote as it announced sales had crashed by 20 percent. (ind.pn/2cEHKMB)
($1 = 0.7452 pounds)
(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)