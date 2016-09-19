Sept 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

A Chinese consortium has gate-crashed the auction of gas pipelines that supply nearly 11 million homes and businesses - posing the first big test of Theresa May's clampdown on foreign ownership of key national infrastructure. bit.ly/2cAPWuD

The Serious Fraud Office is considering launching an investigation into the collapse of an oil company that was advised for three years by the Tory MP Nadhim Zahawi. bit.ly/2cAPbl4

The Guardian

The head of Germany's central bank has warned that London's position as a financial centre would be dealt a severe blow if the UK left the single market because banks would be denied the right to operate across the 27 remaining members of the EU. bit.ly/2cAPSuz

First-time buyers hoping to snap up a bargain after the Brexit vote could be in for a shock with figures showing new sellers in England and Wales asking 3.3% more for typical starter homes than a month ago. bit.ly/2cAPTyD

The Telegraph

China has failed to curb excesses in its credit system and faces mounting risks of a full-blown banking crisis, according to early warning indicators released by the world's top financial watchdog. bit.ly/2cAQFM8

Rolls-Royce is cutting more than 200 management jobs, the latest in a series of losses as its chief executive attempts to turn around the British engineering giant. bit.ly/2cAQbG6

Sky News

Sky News understands that The Hut Group, which counts the former Tesco chief executive Sir Terry Leahy among its shareholders, will announce the purchase of Ideal Shape in the coming days. bit.ly/2cAQpgf

The Secretary General of the Commonwealth has said that many countries "are still getting over the shock" of Britain deciding to leave the EU, but will explore opportunities to intensify trade partnerships with the UK. bit.ly/2cAQErG

The Independent

Business confidence has been dragged to a four-year low amid rising concerns over economic uncertainty and a slowdown in demand following the EU referendum result. ind.pn/2cAQxwf

