The Times
British Steel will be capable of making profits of £150
million ($194.46 million) a year if it gets the right
government support, Roland Junck, the company's executive
chairman said. (bit.ly/2dbg3M3)
Jeremy Corbyn and Labour MPs are edging towards a "coalition
agreement" that would allow members of the parliamentary party
to choose who fills some shadow cabinet posts. (bit.ly/2dbllHl)
The Guardian
London Mayor Sadiq Khan is planning to launch the UK's most
comprehensive inquiry into the impact of foreign investment
flooding London's housing market. (bit.ly/2dbhgmA)
The European head of Airbnb has denied claims that the
company is driving up property prices and perpetuating London's
housing crisis. (bit.ly/2dbhiL7)
The Telegraph
Commerzbank, the second-biggest bank in Germany,
has suspended its dividend and revealed more than 9,000 job
losses. (bit.ly/2dbiBK0)
Sky News
Two of Europe's biggest web hosting service providers,
Strato and Hellman & Friedman, are teaming up with
private equity groups in a bid to win control of a British-based
Host Europe. (bit.ly/2dbimic)
Government ministers and stakeholders from the UK, France
and China have attended a ceremony to officially agree the £18bn
Hinkley Point C nuclear power station. (bit.ly/2dbjmTB)
The Independent
Vitol, the world's biggest oil trader, faces a
potential scandal over claims it ripped off the people of
impoverished Mozambique for critical fuel by at least $80
million last year. (ind.pn/2dbjJgY)
Deutsche Bank came under mounting pressure after
it emerged that some hedge funds worried about its financial
strength had started to trim their exposure to the troubled
lender. (bit.ly/2dbkVAP)
