Oct 5 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

With a fortune of $67 billion (52.64 billion pounds), Amazon's Bezos is worth $1.5 billion (1.18 billion pounds) more than Buffett, according to the Forbes 400 list published yesterday. bit.ly/2dI7et6

The British government is to restart the sale of 16 billion euros (14.09 billion pounds) of Bradford & Bingley mortgage loans, offering a further sign of renewed confidence in the economy. bit.ly/2dI98tG

The Guardian

The International Monetary Fund has predicted the UK will be the fastest growing of the G7 leading industrial countries this year and accepted that its prediction of a post-Brexit-vote financial crash has proved to be overly pessimistic. bit.ly/2dI7vMB

Michael Saunders, the most recent appointee to the Bank of England's interest rate setting committee, is to warn that the Bank's forecasts of weak growth next year are likely to be wrong and the economy could recover strongly from the dip after the Brexit vote. bit.ly/2dI73xL

The Telegraph

Robust demand for new healthier products and breakfast offers drove sales for British baker Greggs in the third quarter. bit.ly/2dI7isM

IGas Energy's plans to open a new UK shale gas exploration frontier in the East Midlands are facing the threat of a legal challenge from a local wildlife trust, which fears the noise will disturb long-eared owls nesting nearby. bit.ly/2dI74lf

Sky News

First Utility will announce on Wednesday that its chairman John Roberts, is to step down and be replaced by Thomas Chambers, an experienced technology investor. bit.ly/2dI8oEV

Ryanair says it is creating 3,500 jobs as it prepares to expand its fleet of aircraft over the next 12 months. bit.ly/2dI7HeR

The Independent

Solar panels generated more electricity than coal in the past six months in a historic year for getting energy from the sun in the UK, according to a new analysis. ind.pn/2dI7Rmw

Amazon has banned "incentivised reviews" after analysis of over 7 million posts proved they are significantly more favourable than those where no incentive was offered. ind.pn/2dI95OG