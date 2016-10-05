Oct 6 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
Tesco's chief executive declared yesterday that the
supermarket group's crisis was over as he revealed healthy sales
growth and set a new profit target that sent the share price
The battle for one of Britain's biggest private equity
investment trusts SVG Capital has been thrown into
confusion after a consortium co-led by Goldman Sachs came
The Guardian
Deutsche Bank needs a convincing business case to
attract investors, senior officials from the International
Monetary Fund have said, amid fears Germany's biggest bank will
need to raise funds to avoid being crippled by the penalty from
Chancellor Philip Hammond will attempt to reassure bankers
on Wall Street on Thursday that he wants the City to be a
The Telegraph
The massive programme to build replacement nuclear
submarines for the Royal Navy "cannot and must not slip," the
Defence Secretary warned as he pushed the button to start work
Smaller firms are taking a pragmatic view of Brexit and
already planning for the possible fallout on their business
Sky News
TalkTalk has been given a record 400,000 euros fine
for security failings over a cyber attack, according to a
Bidders for MBNA, one of the UK's biggest credit card
issuers, are trying to limit their exposure to future costs
related to insurance mis-selling ahead of a likely 2019 deadline
The Independent
British companies have earned more than $60 billion (47.07
billion pounds) from U.S. military contracts under the
presidency of Barack Obama, a major new analysis of Pentagon
Eight years after colossal amounts of bad loans caused a
financial meltdown that almost sunk the global economy, total
debt has hit a new record level of $152 trillion (119.15
trillion pounds), the International Monetary Fund said on
