Feb 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers.

The Times

Frontier Economics, the consultancy helping to make the competition case for Tesco Plc's merger with Booker Group Plc, has provoked concerns over a potential conflict of interest after winning a contract with the Competition and Markets Authority. bit.ly/2mtsbrK

A government green paper suggests that struggling companies could soon be allowed to dodge their liabilities to former employees by separating out their pensions funds and setting them up as standalone entities. bit.ly/2mtqMkE

The Guardian

Workers in UK saw their wages fall by 1 percent a year in the period following the financial crisis, putting the country in 103rd place in a global ranking of pay growth compiled by the TUC. bit.ly/2mtsHpG

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling is lobbying Japan, the country that pioneered modern high-speed trains, to buy rolling stock from Derby as part of the government’s post-Brexit trade push. bit.ly/2mtvL4R

The Telegraph

The London Stock Exchange Group Plc's merger with Deutsche Boerse AG was thrown into doubt last night after the LSE's board said addressing EU competition concerns would be "detrimental" to the business. bit.ly/2mtse6I

UK has risen a place in investors' eyes to equal Germany as the third most-important country for company growth prospects in a sign that Brexit has not weighed on the country's international business standing, according to analysis from PwC. bit.ly/2mttSWa

Sky News

Barclays Plc will this week announce the appointment of Ian Cheshire as chairman of its UK-based operations, a key milestone in its planning for new rules aimed at protecting taxpayers in a future banking crisis. bit.ly/2msBlEB

The Independent

Gerald Kaufman, the father of the House of Commons as the oldest serving MP, has died at the age of 86. ind.pn/2mtoNwY

