The Times
- Mitie Group Plc is paying private equity firm
Enara nearly 10 million pounds ($12.28 million) to take a
disastrous home-care venture off its hands. bit.ly/2mavjuH
- The parent company of the popular messaging app Snap Inc
is to be valued at almost $ 20 billion after setting a
price for its initial public offering at $17 a share. bit.ly/2maHw2n
The Guardian
- Nearly 1,400 UK jobs are at risk as pharmacy chain Boots,
Walkers crisps and bakery Greggs all cut costs. bit.ly/2maqfqc
- Len McCluskey, the head of the UK's biggest trade union,
has urged Theresa May to guarantee car makers tariff-free access
to the single market after Brexit, as Ford Motor Co
unveiled plans to cut 1,160 jobs over five years at its engine
factory in Bridgend, Wales. bit.ly/2maEpHU
The Telegraph
- Jaguar Land Rover has committed to building its new Range
Rover at its Solihull factory in the West Midlands. bit.ly/2mayt1C
Sky News
- Vivid, the British toy company which has licences to make
Thunderbirds and Moshi Monsters products, is engaged in an
urgent hunt for new owners following a slump in profits. bit.ly/2maxBdn
The Independent
- Theresa May will be forced to order MPs to throw out an
immediate guarantee that 3 million EU nationals can stay in
Britain, after a humiliating defeat in the House of Lords. ind.pn/2maxsGI
- PepsiCo Inc is considering shutting its Walkers
snacks factory in Peterlee, County Durham, potentially putting
380 jobs at risk and dealing a heavy blow to the region. ind.pn/2maBrmM
