The Times
Vauxhall workers are likely to take a significant cut to
their pensions before any decision about the long-term future of
their jobs after the sale of the UK-based automotive group to
France's PSA Group. bit.ly/2lVWwOE
BT Group Plc is set to retain its grip on Champions
League football, having agreed to pay nearly 1.2 billion pounds
($1.47 billion) over three years in a deal intended to thwart
efforts by its arch-rival Sky Plc to take back the
rights for the tournament. bit.ly/2lVRD8u
The Guardian
Parcelforce couriers who deliver packages for Marks &
Spencer, John Lewis and Hamleys can be charged up to 250 pounds
a day if they are off sick and cannot find someone to cover
their shift. bit.ly/2lVRotW
Rupert Murdoch's attempted takeover of Sky must be
thoroughly investigated by Ofcom in light of corporate
governance failures surrounding the phone-hacking scandal, Tom
Watson, the shadow culture secretary, has said. bit.ly/2lVXdI3
The Telegraph
The UK boss of KPMG has lost out in his bid to become global
chairman of the accountancy giant. Simon Collins, who threw his
hat in the ring for the firm's top job in December last year,
has dropped out of the race in recent weeks. bit.ly/2lVRDW8
The North Sea oil industry is in dire need of fresh capital
investment to drive activity in the embattled basin beyond 2020.
The stark warning emerged from an annual industry-wide report
from trade group Oil and Gas UK. bit.ly/2lVKBjV
Sky News
Prices in UK are now rising at an annual rate of more than 3
percent in the latest evidence of economic fallout from the EU
referendum, according to figures seen by Sky News. bit.ly/2lW0ib9
A 1.5 trillion pound superfund should be created from
thousands of existing retirement schemes in a bid to alleviate
Britain's mounting pensions crisis, a committee established by
the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association will recommend
this week.
The Independent
Britons overwhelmingly oppose Prime Minister Theresa May's
plan to quit the EU with no deal in place if Parliament dares to
reject the terms she agrees with Brussels, an exclusive poll has
revealed. ind.pn/2lVMygy
Asda has been fined 300,000 pounds after inspectors found
dead mice and flies at a depot that distributes food to online
shoppers in London and Essex. ind.pn/2lVXvi1
($1 = 0.8174 pounds)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)