The Times
The pay package of the chief executive officer of
AstraZeneca Plc jumped by almost 70 percent to 13.4
million pounds ($16.36 million) in 2016 as his share awards were
triggered under a scheme that is set to be scrapped amid
shareholder concerns. bit.ly/2n3UOMb
Shawbrook Group Plc has rejected a 825 million
pounds private equity offer but left the door open for a higher
bid. bit.ly/2n3DerT
The Guardian
The governor of the Bank of England has censured his new
deputy governor, Charlotte Hogg, after she admitted breaking
bank rules by failing to declare that her brother worked for
Barclays Plc. bit.ly/2n3x4Yy
The west's leading economic thinktank has raised its outlook
for the United Kingdom this year, in a boost to Philip Hammond
ahead of his budget. But the Organisation for Economic
Cooperation and Development said it still expected Britain's
economy to shift down a gear compared with last year as rising
inflation hits households. bit.ly/2n3IjAw
The Telegraph
A joint venture between house builder Barratt Developments
Plc and Wall Street giant Morgan Stanley to
develop a 275 million pounds residential project on the banks of
the Thames is undertaking a review to determine if Barratt staff
received bribes to hand out contracts to certain suppliers. bit.ly/2n3BWgf
BP Plc is bringing on seven "massive" projects this
year in the biggest expansion the company's history but has
brought down costs in a wrenching adjustment and is not banking
on a recovery in oil prices this decade. bit.ly/2n3zCpH
Sky News
The giant financing arm of Ford Motor Co is examining
whether to shift part of its operations to Germany in a move
that would raise fresh questions about the future of the
car-maker's UK workforce. bit.ly/2n3CK4O
Philip Hammond is expected to deliver an upbeat assessment
of Britain's economic prospects in his first budget as
chancellor, but he is not promising giveaways as a result. bit.ly/2n3MBaQ
The Independent
Prime Minster Theresa May has suffered a setback after the
House of Lords approved a plan to give Parliament the final say
over Brexit. ind.pn/2n3D5Vn
