BRIEF-Tesco says inflation in business in Q1 "significantly below market trend"
* CEO says inflation in business in Q1 "significantly below market trend"
March 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Nearly 15 years after Tesco Plc bought One Stop it is still paying staff at the convenience chain less and charging customers more for products than in its Tesco Express outlets. bit.ly/2n7PSIf
Aberdeen Asset Management Plc and Standard Life have given more details about how the joint chief executives of the enlarged business will split their roles in an attempt to head off investors' concern. bit.ly/2n84RlB
The Guardian
HSBC Holdings Plc , the Royal Bank of Scotland Plc , Lloyds Banking Group Plc , Barclays Plc and Coutts are among 17 banks based in the UK, or with branches here, that are facing questions over vast money-laundering operation run by Russian criminals with links to the Russian government and the KGB. bit.ly/2n7GFQ8
Theresa May has informed the European council that she will trigger article 50 on Wednesday 29 March, but European sources have made clear that Britain could be forced to wait until June to embark on formal talks. bit.ly/2n7KYei
The Telegraph
Arcadia Group chairman Philip Green "prioritised his loyal senior managers" with his 363 million pounds ($449.21 million)deal to help plug the BHS pension black hole, MPs scrutinising the agreement have concluded. on.wsj.com/2n7StSN
Sports Direct International Plc has lost a trademark battle against a small online business despite claiming that the company, run by a husband and wife team, would confuse consumers about its burgeoning gym business. bit.ly/2n7QjSU
Sky News
Japan Tobacco International (JTI) and Imperial Brands Plc are examining whether to pump tens of millions of pounds into P&H in return for an equity stake. bit.ly/2n1fbtW
George Osborne has defended his shock appointment as the new London Evening Standard editor after facing criticism for saying he will stay on as an MP while also heading up the newspaper from this May. bit.ly/2n7GzrT
The Independent
UK's ambassador to Europe Tim Barrow has warned that the EU will push for Britain to pay a hefty Brexit "divorce bill" after Theresa May triggers Article 50 on March 29. ind.pn/2n7O8yM
($1 = 0.8081 pounds) (Compiled by)
* CEO says inflation in business in Q1 "significantly below market trend"
LONDON, June 16 Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, reported its strongest quarterly sales performance for its home market in seven years on Friday as it navigated an increasingly inflationary trading environment.
* Access pts study demonstrates efficacy of ekos ® therapy for post-thrombotic syndrome Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)