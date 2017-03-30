March 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Members of parliament are demanding that banks and regulators do more to crack down on security failings that mean contactless cardholders can be defrauded months after their cards are stolen or lost. bit.ly/2nNnFr0

* Some of the world's biggest sovereign wealth funds will pledge 650 million pounds (about $808.66 million) in new investments for Heathrow on Thursday in what will be regarded as a significant boost after Article 50 was triggered. bit.ly/2oAeKWS

The Guardian

* Lloyd's of London will announce on Thursday that it has picked Brussels as the base for its new European Union subsidiary to secure a European foothold after UK's departure from the EU. bit.ly/2nN1lOo

* German Chancellor Angela Merkel has rejected one of Theresa May's key Brexit demands, insisting negotiations on Britain's exit from the European Union cannot run in parallel with talks on the future UK-EU relationship. bit.ly/2nMEEtH

The Telegraph

* Britain's car makers have warned that Brexit poses the "biggest threat in a generation" to the car manufacturing industry. bit.ly/2obnWVA

* Howard Shore, the man who set up City stockbroker Shore Capital Group Ltd at the age of 24, has stepped down as the group's chief executive after over three decades in charge. bit.ly/2nNvvku

Sky News

* Prime Minister Theresa May has triggered Article 50 after her letter to European Council President Donald Tusk was delivered by Ambassador Tim Barrow in Brussels. bit.ly/2oxRN6S

* Sky News has learnt that James Gorman, Morgan Stanley's chairman and chief executive, told Theresa May that other cities had made compelling approaches to lure parts of its business from London during the nine months since the EU referendum. bit.ly/2nicdQq

The Independent

* The London attack last week was a "wake up call" for technology companies, the head of the Metropolitan Police said on Wednesday. Tech companies including Google and Facebook have come under scrutiny recently for not doing enough to stop extremist content being hosted on their networks. ind.pn/2njaLhl (Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)