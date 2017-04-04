April 4 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Apple Inc launched a hiring raid on Imagination Technologies Group Plc in the months before it shocked the City on Monday by announcing that it planned to cut ties with the chip designer. bit.ly/2nVcUm1

The groceries code adjudicator has said that she believes Tesco Plc's proposed 3.7 billion pound ($4.62 billion) takeover of Booker Group Plc could be "positive" for independent shopkeepers and suppliers.

The Guardian

The head of the International Monetary Fund has issued a stark warning that living standards will fall around the world unless governments take urgent action to increase productivity by investing in education, cutting red tape and incentivising research and development. bit.ly/2nV2ink

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is to shrink the size of hundreds of its branches so they have only two staff with tablet computers helping customers. bit.ly/2nUZdDK

The Telegraph

A potential bidding war could be in prospect after British engineering giant WS Atkins Plc received a 2.1 billion pound bid from Canadian rival SNC-Lavalin Group Inc just two months after it rebuffed overtures from with U.S. rival CH2M Hill. bit.ly/2nVensx

Amazon.com Inc has launched a new service to help it enter the business-to-business supply market in UK. The company's Amazon Business brand, which has already been launched in the United States and Germany, will offer companies a specially curated selection of products online ranging from office stationery supplies to industrial tools. bit.ly/2nV3KpG

Sky News

BP Plc has agreed to slash millions of pounds from its chief executive's maximum pay deal for the next three years in a bid to head off the threat of a fresh shareholder revolt. bit.ly/2nV1yhO

New rules governing the credit card market could see customers having their cards suspended while they work to pay off persistent debt. The changes suggested by the Financial Conduct Authority call on firms to take a more proactive approach with struggling customers. bit.ly/2nUXMVK

The Independent

Chemicals giant Ineos has been accused of exploiting Brexit to pressure ministers to get rid of environmental legislation. ind.pn/2nUYiTG

($1 = 0.8010 pounds) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)