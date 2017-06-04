The following are the top stories on the business pages of
The Times
- The City's top fund managers are attempting to torpedo
Saudi Arabia's attempts to list its $2 trillion state oil
company Saudi Aramco (IPO-ARMO.SE) on the London Stock Exchange
. In a letter to the Financial Conduct Authority, Chris
Cummings, chief executive of the Investment Association (IA),
said they would not tolerate any listing that did not adhere to
the market’s rules and standards. bit.ly/2qVOzep
- Philip Green has called in management consultants as he
tries to turn around his struggling Arcadia Group. McKinsey & Co
is said to be helping Green grapple with the shift to online
shopping, which has particularly hit sales at Topshop, the most
successful part of his empire. bit.ly/2qVqsfy
The Guardian
- Philip Green's fashion empire suffered a 16 percent fall
in profits last year as the billionaire's Topshop-to-Miss
Selfridge group struggled with difficult trading on the high
street. bit.ly/2qVEiPj
- HSBC is offering its employees cash bonuses of up
to 2,500 pounds ($3,216.75) if they can convince a colleague to
move from London to the bank's new British headquarters in
Birmingham. The bank has created a special bonus scheme to
encourage staff to "help us find the right people for
Birmingham". bit.ly/2qVXcp8
The Telegraph
- The airline BMI Regional is looking to replace up to a
quarter of its fleet with larger aircraft as it seeks to double
down on its most popular routes. bit.ly/2qW68uI
- The World Bank has upgraded its forecasts for UK growth
over the next three years against a stronger global backdrop
that will boost the British economy despite its weak start to
the year. Economists at the Bank expect the UK economy to grow
by 1.7pc this year. bit.ly/2qVW2tA
Sky News
- A meeting between Ross McEwan, RBS's chief
executive, and directors of the RBoS Shareholder Action Group
took place on Friday. The talks concluded without an agreement
after McEwan declined to increase a financial offer to the
remaining claimants. bit.ly/2qVr4So
- Stensrud family, which owns the Norwegian asset manager
Skagen, has agreed to invest millions of pounds in British
provider of auto-enrolment pensions, Smart Pension. bit.ly/2qVFySn
The Independent
- Uber has been criticised for being too slow to
turn off its “surge pricing” feature after Saturday night’s
deadly terror attacks in London. App users took to social media
to complain saying that Uber should have reduced prices
immediately as people tried to make their way home in the
aftermath of the attack. ind.pn/2qVGshy
