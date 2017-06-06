GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares dogged by oil weakness; Treasury yield curve flattens
* Dollar edges lower against basket of currencies (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading; adds oil settlement prices)
June 6 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
One of the London Bridge attackers was free to carry out the atrocity despite working for a man accused of helping to train the July 7 bombing ringleader and being under investigation by police and MI5. bit.ly/2rY8SwC
KPMG has written to hundreds of its present and former partners to warn them about a dispute with the taxman over a bill dating from seven years ago that could lead to them being hit with demands for millions of pounds in taxes. bit.ly/2rXU9S8
The Guardian
British Airways has ordered an independent investigation into the systems meltdown that left 75,000 passengers stranded over the bank holiday weekend. bit.ly/2rXTNLl
HSBC Holdings PLC is offering its employees cash bonuses of up to 2,500 pounds ($3,226) if they can persuade a colleague to move from London to the bank's new British headquarters in Birmingham. bit.ly/2rY4hdJ
The Telegraph
Channel 4 has appointed Alex Mahon of the special effects software company Foundry as its next chief executive, to steer it through choppy political and commercial waters. bit.ly/2rYzeym
Pollen Street Capital, which owned Shawbrook before floating it on the stock market two years ago, and BC Partners have lifted their offer for Shawbrook IPO-SHAW.L by 10p a share to 340p. bit.ly/2rXPfom
Sky News
Scotland Yard has named two of the terrorists involved in the London Bridge attack as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane. bit.ly/2rYnE6p
Former Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote has died at the age of 30 after collapsing during a training session in China. bit.ly/2rY7qu4
The Independent
Technology companies have responded to accusations that they are not doing enough to stamp out extremist content online, in the wake of the weekend's brutal terror attacks in London that left seven people dead and several dozen more injured. ind.pn/2rYhu6z
($1 = 0.7748 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
* Dollar edges lower against basket of currencies (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading; adds oil settlement prices)
LONDON, June 21 Diageo Plc has agreed to buy George Clooney's high-end tequila brand Casamigos in a deal valuing it at up to $1 billion, as the world's largest spirits maker seeks to boost its presence in a high-growth market.
(Changes headline to barrels per day from barrels) By Libby George and Julia Payne LONDON, June 21 Nigeria's crude oil exports are set to exceed 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in August, the highest level planned for 17 months, as the nation's oil industry nears a full recovery from militant attacks that crippled production in 2016. Resurgent production, if sustained, will put further pressure on efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to trim