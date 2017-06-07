RPT-COLUMN-The great tin wall of China is about to come crashing down: Andy Home
LONDON, June 21 The great tin wall of China is about to come crashing down.
The Times
Fred Goodwin has escaped having to defend himself in court over Royal Bank of Scotland 12 billion pounds ($15.49 billion) rights issue after a group of shareholders abandoned a lawsuit against the bank and former directors. bit.ly/2sBupZ0
Tesco Plc has been criticised over the 142,000 pounds it paid to the supermarket's chief executive in relocation costs. bit.ly/2sBbdKV
The Guardian
Lawyers representing Noel Edmonds have hit out at Lloyds Banking Group's proposed compensation scheme for victims of a fraud at the bank's HBOS Reading arm. bit.ly/2sBrsre
Burberry Group Plc is to hand Christopher Bailey shares worth 10.5 million pounds next month when day-to-day management of the luxury goods retailer switches to a newly recruited chief executive. bit.ly/2sBbFZD
The Telegraph
Vodafone Group Plc will crack down on fake news and extremist material online, challenging Google and Facebook Inc to cut off the flow of money to "abusive and damaging" outlets. bit.ly/2sBLIco
Shareholders have rejected the appointment of Genel Energy's new non-executive director and staged a rebellion against a number of other resolutions at its annual general meeting. bit.ly/2sBtQhT
Sky News
Apax Partners, which was a joint owner of New Look before selling it in 2015, and BC Partners, whose former investments include Phones 4U, tabled indicative offers for Shop Direct last week. bit.ly/2sBzmBe
Greater Manchester Police say they have uncovered "significant evidence" in a car linked to Manchester bomber Salman Abedi. bit.ly/2sBtO9D
The Independent
An overwhelming majority of people agree with Jeremy Corbyn that British involvement in foreign wars has put the public at greater risk of terrorism. ind.pn/2sBqf3p ($1 = 0.7749 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Andrew Hay)
LONDON, June 21 Diageo Plc has agreed to buy George Clooney's high-end tequila brand Casamigos in a deal valuing it at up to $1 billion, as the world's largest spirits maker seeks to boost its presence in a high-growth market.