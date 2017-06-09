June 9 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The European Central Bank has ruled out further interest rate cuts in a first small step towards normalising monetary policy as the euro zone rapidly gathers momentum. bit.ly/2sIyFG7

BT Group Plc has fired PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) as its auditor after the firm failed to spot a fraud at its Italian business, which is thought to have continued for up to 10 years. bit.ly/2s9cTOH

The Guardian

Mahmud Kamani the co-founder of Boohoo.com Plc, has cashed in on the fast-growing popularity of the online fashion group by selling more than 80 million pounds ($101.70 million) in shares. bit.ly/2s9AqiH

The celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has drafted in a specialist team of Brexit negotiators to tackle rising food costs at his restaurant empire as the cost of imported ingredients spiral because of weak sterling. bit.ly/2s9AC1p

The Telegraph

The European Union wants to give police new powers to obtain information from internet companies including Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google as part of new measures to fight terrorism. bit.ly/2s9bgkb

Marks and Spencer Group Plc boss Steve Rowe received a smaller pay packet for his first year at the helm of the high street retailer than his predecessor Marc Bolland, the firm's annual report has revealed. bit.ly/2s9hZux

Sky News

Qatar's Al Faisal Holding and Interritus Limited of Switzerland are in talks about a takeover of the struggling Co-op Bank. bit.ly/2s9v4UI

The exit poll team says there is a "serious risk" that Theresa May will lose her overall majority - although this is "far from certain." bit.ly/2s9dBLS

The Independent

The Liberal Democrats will make "no pact, no deal, no coalition" with either Labour or the Conservatives in the event of a hung parliament, the former leader of the Liberal Democrats has said. ind.pn/2sIU16j

($1 = 0.7866 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)