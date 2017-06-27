UPDATE 2-British supermarket chain Tesco to cut 1,200 head office jobs
LONDON, June 28 Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket group, will cut 1,200 jobs at its head office to simplify its operations, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
June 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
- The sale of the Co-operative Bank has been scrapped as bailout talks with the troubled lender’s backers intensify. Hedge funds that own 80 percent of the bank are in talks with the minority shareholder Co-operative Group over splitting the Co-op Group’s pension scheme. bit.ly/2sKHDoh
- American activist investor Daniel Loeb took aim at Nestlé , accusing it of being staid, bloated with non-essential assets and under-performing. Loeb said his hedge fund had amassed a $3.5 billion stake in Nestlé in order to agitate for change. bit.ly/2sKVXxm
The Guardian
- Theresa May has faced a backlash from politicians in Scotland, Wales and parts of England after completing a £1bn deal with the Democratic Unionist party to prop up her Conservative minority government. bit.ly/2sKHdOZ
The Telegraph
- Google will be hit with a record fine for abusing its monopoly over internet search on Tuesday, seven years after the EU began investigating the technology giant. bit.ly/2sKAepd
Sky News
- Travis Perkins will name the former head of ARM Holdings Stuart Chambers this week as its next chairman to replace Robert Walker. bit.ly/2sKzMHn
- L1 Retail is buying Health retailer Holland & Barrett from US private equity group Carlyle's NBTY subsidiary, which also owns the American vitamin and health supplement maker Nature's Bounty. bit.ly/2sKIuW1
The Independent
- Millions of EU nationals living in the UK will have to apply to a "settled status" register and might be given ID cards as part of new plans laid out by the Home Office. ind.pn/2sKNN84 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
June 28 ASN presents its position regarding the Flamanville EPR reactor vessel anomaly Published on 28/06/2017 • 04:00 pm Press release EPR reactor vessel enclosed in concrete On 28th June 2017, ASN presented its position regarding the Flamanville EPR reactor pressure vessel anomaly. ASN relied on the analysis of the files transmitted by Areva NP and EDF, carried out by its nuclear pressure equipment department and its technical support organisation IRSN, and on the opinion of its Ad
LONDON, June 28 Sterling surged to a three-week high and Britain's FTSE 100 stock index fell on Wednesday, after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said an interest rate rise was probably necessary and the bank would debate this "in the coming months".