The Times
- Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's 11.7 billion
pounds ($15.22 billion) bid to take control of Sky Plc
faces more regulatory hurdles after the UK government said it
was minded to ask Britain's competition watchdog to examine the
deal. bit.ly/2sWM9Ah
- Gatwick will make a fresh pitch for a second runway as the
airport says that for the first time it had carried more than 44
million passengers in a year. bit.ly/2sWWe0d
The Guardian
- UK's Financial Conduct Authority is scrutinising the
fast-growing car finance sector and has held discussions with
U.S. authorities about the market. bit.ly/2sXczSx
- Banks should disclose lending to companies with
carbon-related risks, according to recommendations in a new
report by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial
Disclosures. bit.ly/2sWMnHz
The Telegraph
- Virgin Media plans to make about 200 redundancies
following a management shake-up at the cable operator. The
planned cuts follow the operator's failure earlier this year to
hit network expansion targets. bit.ly/2sX7SZ2
- The Turkish exile owner of the British luxury smartphone
brand Vertu Corp Ltd plans to put its manufacturing arm into
administration to wipe out heavy debts. bit.ly/2sX6KV4
Sky News
- Ron Dennis, the former boss of the McLaren automotive
group, is to sever his decades-long ties with the company with
the sale of his shareholding in a 275 million pounds deal. bit.ly/2sWSFXR
- Australian DIY chain Bunnings says it will create over
1,000 new jobs in UK after its parent firm bought the Homebase
brand last year. bit.ly/2sWGytU
The Independent
- The widows of four men executed by Nigeria's military
regime in 1995 are suing oil giant Royal Dutch Shell Plc
for allegedly aiding the army crackdown which led to
their husbands' deaths. ind.pn/2sWORWA
($1 = 0.7687 pounds)
