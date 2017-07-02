July 3 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
* British tech start-up, Blippar, which once claimed it
would be "bigger than the internet," has quietly closed its San
Francisco office as part of a cost-cutting drive and launched a
search for new funding. (bit.ly/2sC0xuq)
* Deliveroo is in talks with investors including SoftBank
Vision Fund, over a bumper fundraising that would value the food
delivery service at more than 1 billion pounds ($1.30 billion).
(bit.ly/2swk3x2)
The Guardian
* John Varley, the former chief executive of Barclays Plc
, will be among three former bankers to appear at
Westminster magistrates court on Monday to face charges of fraud
for events that took place at the height of the financial
crisis. (bit.ly/2sgSLGO)
* Nisa, the convenience chain that is in takeover talks with
Sainsbury's, has angered several hundred head office
staff by denying them annual bonuses despite hitting performance
targets. (bit.ly/2sgLHKo)
The Telegraph
* Electric motor racing series Formula E burned up a net
loss of 29.8 million pounds last year as start-up costs
accelerated. (bit.ly/2swD96f)
* Insurers face a bigger blow from planned changes to the
rules on personal injury damages than from flooding in the North
of England, the head of an industry lobby group has claimed. (bit.ly/2uzKTB9)
* Word-of-mouth holiday booking firm Travel Counsellors is
considering a stock market float as an option for its next stage
of growth. (bit.ly/2ufdJXV)
Sky News
* Tracey McDermott, who quit the Financial Conduct Authority
last year after failing to land the top job, will be among about
20 inaugural directors of bank lobbying group UK Finance. (bit.ly/2sg9tWX)
($1 = 0.7681 pounds)
