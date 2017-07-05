July 6 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
*Volvo AB is to become the first major car maker
to produce only electric and hybrid vehicles. The announcement
by the Chinese-owned company will set the pace for the
transition of the motor industry from the internal combustion
engine to battery driven vehicles.(bit.ly/2urH5mc)
*Worldpay Group Plc, Britain's biggest plastic card
payments processor, has agreed the terms of a takeover offer
from U.S. rival Vantiv Inc to create a global payments
giant with a combined market value of more than $20 billion, in
a deal that will leave some investors with their fingers burnt.
(bit.ly/2trnoLi)
The Guardian
*Companies that paid staff via "contrived" employee benefit
trusts have been urged to come forward, after HM Revenue &
Customs scored a landmark victory in a tax avoidance case
against the former incarnation of Rangers football club. (bit.ly/2srnbX2)
*Sainsbury's has been accused of undermining the
Fairtrade movement by experimenting with dropping the ethical
mark for its own label tea. A series of shareholders and
campaign groups criticised the supermarket group for dropping
Fairtrade at its annual meeting in London on Wednesday, in an
increasingly fraught exchange with the company's board. (bit.ly/2uM9UZW)
The Telegraph
*Corporate raider Edward Bramson is embarking on his biggest
ever fundraising to build up 700 million pound ($905.31
million)war-chest as he sets out on a hunt for another company
to target for a shake-up. (bit.ly/2sNIykT)
*Lloyds Banking Group Plc has unveiled a
wide-ranging shake-up of its top team as boss Antonio Osorio
prepares Britain's biggest mortgage lender for its next
strategic plan.(bit.ly/2sOcgG6)
Sky News
*The European Commission has unconditionally approved the
1.9 billion pound takeover of Vauxhall owner Opel by car maker
PSA Group. (bit.ly/2tilttX)
*Royal Bank of Scotland is on the brink of a
multibillion-pound settlement with U.S. regulators over the
mis-selling of toxic mortgage bonds. (bit.ly/2uqPWEy)
The Independent
*An economic index which tracks the health of the UK's
dominant services sector fell short of expectations in June,
rounding off a hat-trick of disappointing industrial surveys and
offering "clear" evidence that the economy is losing momentum
ahead of Brexit. (ind.pn/2uotfRs)
