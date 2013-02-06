Feb 6 The Telegraph
RBS INVESTMENT CHIEF JOHN HOURICAN TO RESIGN AND WAIVE 4 MLN STG
BONUS - The head of Royal Bank of Scotland's investment
banking arm is set to give up a bonus pot worth 4 million pounds
as he resigns from the lender over its involvement in
Libor-rigging.
NEW BARCLAYS CHIEF WILL 'SHRED' BOB DIAMOND'S LEGACY - The chief
executive of Barclays has said he is working to "shred"
the legacy of former boss Bob Diamond and transform the culture
of the lender in the wake of Libor-rigging scandal.
EDF COULD STILL EXIT FROM UK NUCLEAR PROJECT - French utility
giant EDF's chief executive said the group would walk away from
building Britain's first new nuclear plants in a generation
unless the government can guarantee profitability.
HAILO RAISES $30 MILLION TO LAUNCH IN NEW YORK
Hailo, the London-based taxi app which lets people hail taxis
using their smartphones, has received a multi-million pound cash
injection to help it break into global markets.
The Guardian
BARCLAYS ADDS 1 BILLION STG TO MIS-SELLING COMPENSATION BILL -
Prior to new boss Antony Jenkins' appearance before MPs,
Barclays added 600 million pounds and 400 million pounds
respectively to its PPI and interest rate swaps costs.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE TO PUBLISH CLINICAL TRIAL DATA
GlaxoSmithKline has become the first major
pharmaceutical company to commit to publishing the results of
all its drug trials.
TESCO TO OPEN HARRIS + HOOLE 'ARTISAN' COFFEE SHOP IN FLAGSHIP
STORE - Tesco is preparing to open the first of its
"artisan" Harris + Hoole coffee shops inside one of its flagship
stores.