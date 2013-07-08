July 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

U.S. TRADE TALKS COULD BOOST UK ECONOMY BY 10 BLN STG

Free trade talks between Europe and the U.S. this week could be worth 10 billion pounds to the UK economy, it has been claimed. ()

OSBORNE TO IMPLEMENT TOUGH REFORMS ON STANDARDS IN CITY

The Chancellor will announce plans on Monday to raise standards in the City (financial markets) as he promises to implement the majority of reforms proposed by a cross-party group of MPs and peers. ()

RYANAIR BOSS GOES FULL THROTTLE IN SHOWDOWN WITH REGULATOR

Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary pitched up at a Competition Commission hearing, bristling with indignation over its provisional decision to force the airline to sell down its 29.8 percent stake in its Irish rival, Aer Lingus .()

CABLE'S BANK FOR BUSINESS SEEKS FIRST CHAIRMAN

Vince Cable is looking for a chairman for his new 4 billion pound business bank as it attempts to set up a new institution at arms length from the Government. ()

BUMI COULD HAVE 'MISLED' MARKET, SAYS ROTHSCHILD

Nat Rothschild has asked the Financial Conduct Authority to investigate whether Bumi has made false statements to the market regarding its planned $278 million (187 million pounds) "divorce" deal from Indonesia's Bakrie family. ()

E.ON CHIEF HITS BACK AT CLAIMS OF BIG SIX 'STRANGLEHOLD'

Energy giant E.On has hit back at criticism of the dominance of the Big Six household power suppliers, insisting there is plenty of competition already. ()

The Guardian

PLAN A INTEGRAL TO THE REBIRTH OF MARKS & SPENCER, SAYS CEO

Marks & Spencer's "Plan A" green strategy was so-named because there was no Plan B, according to the retailer's then chief executive, Stuart Rose, in 2007. The current boss, Marc Bolland, must now persuade anxious shareholders that the company should not change its approach, or its leader. ()

PAYOUTS TO FORMER TESCO BOSS SIR TERRY LEAHY SINCE RETIREMENT TOP 8 MLN STG

Sir Terry Leahy, the Tesco chief executive who led the supermarket group for 14 years before retiring two years ago, has received almost 8.5 million pounds in performance-based payouts since his departure. ()

The Times

CO-OP 'WRONG TO SHIFT BLAME' FOR LOAN LOSSES

The former audit committee chairman of Britannia Building Society has broken her silence to raise questions about The Co-operative Bank, as the mystery over the sudden 1.5 billion pound black hole there deepens. ()

ASDA STAFF ARE HANDED CASH TO SPLASH OUT

More than 19,000 staff at Asda are to share 28.1 million pounds in profits from an employee saving scheme, which will pay out its biggest-ever amount today. ()

CHARGEMASTER SETS CONTROLS TO CHARGE AS IT DRIVES TO MARKET

The company responsible for the production and installation of half of Britain's charging points for electric cars is set to join the stock market. ()

The Independent

LENDING SCHEME 'PUNISHING SAVERS'

The Bank of England's scheme to boost lending across the economy is having a "punishing effect" on savers and no longer leading to a reduction in new mortgage costs, it has been warned. ()

FUND MANAGER GROUP IN FRESH FIGHT WITH EU

The coalition of fund managers that led the campaign against an EU bonus cap is drawing up a code of standards over how their staff are paid to ward off further onerous proposals. ()