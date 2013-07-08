July 8 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
U.S. TRADE TALKS COULD BOOST UK ECONOMY BY 10 BLN STG
Free trade talks between Europe and the U.S. this week could
be worth 10 billion pounds to the UK economy, it has been
claimed. ()
OSBORNE TO IMPLEMENT TOUGH REFORMS ON STANDARDS IN CITY
The Chancellor will announce plans on Monday to raise
standards in the City (financial markets) as he promises to
implement the majority of reforms proposed by a cross-party
group of MPs and peers. ()
RYANAIR BOSS GOES FULL THROTTLE IN SHOWDOWN WITH REGULATOR
Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary pitched up
at a Competition Commission hearing, bristling with indignation
over its provisional decision to force the airline to sell down
its 29.8 percent stake in its Irish rival, Aer Lingus
.()
CABLE'S BANK FOR BUSINESS SEEKS FIRST CHAIRMAN
Vince Cable is looking for a chairman for his new 4 billion
pound business bank as it attempts to set up a new institution
at arms length from the Government. ()
BUMI COULD HAVE 'MISLED' MARKET, SAYS ROTHSCHILD
Nat Rothschild has asked the Financial Conduct Authority to
investigate whether Bumi has made false statements to
the market regarding its planned $278 million (187 million
pounds) "divorce" deal from Indonesia's Bakrie family. ()
E.ON CHIEF HITS BACK AT CLAIMS OF BIG SIX 'STRANGLEHOLD'
Energy giant E.On has hit back at criticism of the dominance
of the Big Six household power suppliers, insisting there is
plenty of competition already. ()
The Guardian
PLAN A INTEGRAL TO THE REBIRTH OF MARKS & SPENCER, SAYS CEO
Marks & Spencer's "Plan A" green strategy was
so-named because there was no Plan B, according to the
retailer's then chief executive, Stuart Rose, in 2007. The
current boss, Marc Bolland, must now persuade anxious
shareholders that the company should not change its approach, or
its leader. ()
PAYOUTS TO FORMER TESCO BOSS SIR TERRY LEAHY SINCE
RETIREMENT TOP 8 MLN STG
Sir Terry Leahy, the Tesco chief executive who led
the supermarket group for 14 years before retiring two years
ago, has received almost 8.5 million pounds in performance-based
payouts since his departure. ()
The Times
CO-OP 'WRONG TO SHIFT BLAME' FOR LOAN LOSSES
The former audit committee chairman of Britannia Building
Society has broken her silence to raise questions about The
Co-operative Bank, as the mystery over the sudden 1.5
billion pound black hole there deepens. ()
ASDA STAFF ARE HANDED CASH TO SPLASH OUT
More than 19,000 staff at Asda are to share 28.1 million
pounds in profits from an employee saving scheme, which will pay
out its biggest-ever amount today. ()
CHARGEMASTER SETS CONTROLS TO CHARGE AS IT DRIVES TO MARKET
The company responsible for the production and installation
of half of Britain's charging points for electric cars is set to
join the stock market. ()
The Independent
LENDING SCHEME 'PUNISHING SAVERS'
The Bank of England's scheme to boost lending across the
economy is having a "punishing effect" on savers and no longer
leading to a reduction in new mortgage costs, it has been
warned. ()
FUND MANAGER GROUP IN FRESH FIGHT WITH EU
The coalition of fund managers that led the campaign against
an EU bonus cap is drawing up a code of standards over how their
staff are paid to ward off further onerous proposals. ()