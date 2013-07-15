July 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

MORRISONS' BOSS IN CALL FOR ONLINE SALES TAX

Dalton Philips said Wm Morrison Supermarkets is ready to pay an online sales tax on its new internet delivery business if the government is willing to address the "massive disadvantage" that the high street suffers compared to web-based retailers. ()

AILING CO-OP BANK COULD SEEK BILLIONS FROM TAXPAYERS

Taxpayers risk having to provide billions of pounds of emergency support to the stricken Cooperative Bank if the mutual's rescue plan fails. ()

CABLE'S BANK 'MAY NOT MEET THE NEEDS OF UK BUSINESS'

Vince Cable's 3.9 billion pound ($5.9 billion) Business Bank is "shaping up to be a missed opportunity" that will fail to address the "finance gaps" that constrain the growth of small companies, business groups have warned. ()

BORIS BACKS ISLE OF GRAIN FOR AIRPORT

Boris Johnson's support for a Thames Estuary airport has cooled, with London's mayor now throwing his weight behind plans to site it on the Isle of Grain, in north Kent. ()

GULF KEYSTONE STEPS UP BOARD ROW

Oil group Gulf Keystone Petroleum has stepped up the tempo of the corporate governance battle with City investor M&G Investments with a scathing attack on a former director. ()

BOEING BRACED FOR FINDINGS FROM INVESTIGATION INTO DREAMLINER FIRE

Boeing Co shares could come under fresh pressure when the results of an investigation into last week's fire on board a Ethiopian Airlines 787 are known. ()

The Guardian

U.S. BLOCKS CRACKDOWN ON TAX AVOIDANCE BY NET FIRMS LIKE GOOGLE AND AMAZON

France has failed to secure backing for tough new international tax rules specifically targeting digital companies, such as Google and Amazon, after opposition from the U.S. forced the watering down of proposals that will be presented at this week's G20 summit. ()

FORMER GOLDMAN SACHS TRADER 'FABULOUS FAB' GOES ON TRIAL

The U.S. financial regulator will attempt to prove it can win high-profile cases related to the credit crunch this week when a former Goldman Sachs trader nicknamed "Fabulous Fab" goes on trial. ()

The Times

Water company chairmen and leading directors are on a collision course with the industry's regulator that could put them under pressure to quit their boards. ()

ANGLO-FRENCH REGULATOR 'SHOULD BE REPLACED', SAYS EUROTUNNEL

Eurotunnel is to call for an independent body to regulate access to the Channel Tunnel after coming under attack from the European Commission and its biggest customer, the Eurostar high-speed train service. ()

The Independent

DAVID CAMERON'S DEFENCE GURU JOINS U.S. ENGINEERING GIANT

U.S. engineering giant Bechtel has hired David Cameron's top gun defence adviser as the San Francisco based group beefs up efforts to win huge Ministry of Defence contracts worth billions of pounds. ()

BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR MARK CARNEY IS FACING A SETBACK AS PRICES RISE

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney will be faced with the highest inflation for more than a year this week when figures on the cost of living are published. ()