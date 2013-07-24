UPDATE 2-Aviva profit beats forecasts, to return more cash this year
* Shares up 5.6 pct, top gainer in the FTSE 100 (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, analyst quote, share price)
July 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
RBS CHIEF APPOINTMENT COULD COME NEXT WEEK
Royal Bank of Scotland is close to appointing a new chief executive to replace outgoing boss Stephen Hester, with an announcement expected as early as next week. ()
FIRMS 'COULD QUIT UK' IF HEATHROW WAS SHUT
Businesses that employ thousands of people around Heathrow have said that they would not relocate if the airport was shut down and would consider leaving the UK entirely. ()
The Guardian
UK ECONOMIC RECOVERY EXPECTED TO GATHER PACE IN OFFICIAL GDP FIGURES
After a modest 0.3 percent increase at the start of 2013, which scotched fears of a renewed slide into recession, experts have pencilled in GDP growth of 0.6 percent, or perhaps even better. ()
SWISSCOM CHIEF EXECUTIVE FOUND DEAD IN SUSPECTED SUICIDE
The boss of Switzerland's biggest telecoms group, Swisscom AG, has been found dead at his flat in what police suspect was a suicide. The company said in a statement that an investigation into the exact circumstances of Carsten Schloter's death is under way and no further details are being disclosed out of consideration for the family. ()
The Times
FIRMS DIP A TOE BACK IN LENDING WATER AS RECOVERY GATHERS PACE
Signs of an economic recovery have been reinforced by a rare monthly rise in business lending and stronger mortgage approvals and credit card lending. The British Bankers' Association reported that net lending by its members to businesses rose by 172 million pounds in June, the first such rise since January. ()
ONE HUB FITS ALL CANNOT BE THE ANSWER, SAYS GATWICK
The owner of Gatwick has proposed building a second runway as part of a plan to create a "constellation" of competing airports around London. Stewart Wingate, Gatwick's chief executive, insisted on Tuesday that a single "mega-hub" for the South East was not necessary - and that London would be better served by a selection of medium-sized airports. ()
The Independent
MORE ASTRAZENECA STAFF HELD IN CHINA AS GSK CRISIS DEEPENS
Two more AstraZeneca Plc sales executives have been arrested by Chinese police, but the drugs giant still maintains the swoop had nothing to do with China's wide-ranging crackdown on bribery in the pharmaceutical industry. ()
APPLE PROFIT SOARS TO 23 BLN STG ON BACK OF IPHONE SALES
Solid iPhone sales helped Apple Inc to beat Wall Street expectations last night, with the Californian technology giant surpassing hopes for both quarterly earnings and revenues as investors clamour for new products. ()
* Shares up 5.6 pct, top gainer in the FTSE 100 (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, analyst quote, share price)
* Anglo-South African firm open to offers for business units (Recasts with CEO comments, adds analyst, share price)
* FD says depreciation costs seen 20-30 million stg higher year-on-year in 2017-18 year, pension costs 20 million stg higher