The Telegraph
BT CHIEFS ATTACK 'FARCICAL' HEARING BY MPS
BT Group Plc bosses have savaged the Public Accounts
Committee as "farcical" and publicity-seeking over its hearing
on the government's rural broadband subsidy programme.
UNITED STATES CHARGES SAC CAPITAL WITH INSIDER TRADING
SAC Capital, the hedge fund run by billionaire Steve Cohen,
has been charged with "pervasive" and "substantial" insider
trading by the U.S. Justice Department.
The Guardian
CHURCH OF ENGLAND HOLDS STAKE IN WONGA FINANCIAL BACKER
The archbishop of Canterbury was forced to admit on Thursday
that the Church of England holds a more than 1 million pound
($1.53 million) investment in one of the main financial backers
of Wonga, the payday lender the Most Rev Justin Welby had
promised to compete "out of existence".
GLAXOSMITHKLINE REPLACES HEAD OF CHINESE OPERATIONS
GlaxoSmithKline Plc said that the head of its
Chinese operations, Mark Reilly, who left China for London
before the police arrested four of his senior subordinates, has
been replaced by Hervé Gisserot, the drug company's vice
president for Europe.
The Times
ECONOMY 'ON THE MEND' AS RECOVERY GATHERS PACE
George Osborne declared on Thursday that the economy was "on
the mend" after official figures found that growth doubled in
the three months to June 30.
TRAVIS PERKINS SPURRED BY PROPERTY SCHEMES
The government's multiple shots-in-the-arm for the
housebuilding market plus the vagaries of the British weather
have prompted a surge in business at Travis Perkins Plc.
The Independent
SHARES LEFT WORTHLESS AS LENDERS SEIZE DEBT-LADEN YELLOW
PAGES
Thousands of small shareholders in Yellow Pages' owner Hibu
Plc were left to count the cost of its 2.3 billion
pound collapse as the company was handed over to lenders in a
debt-for-equity swap on Thursday.
DAIMLER TAKES A STAKE IN ASTON MARTIN
Aston Martin on Thursday announced a deal that will see the
100-year-old company, which is battling to stop falling sales,
use high-performance engines from Daimler's
Mercedes-AMG division on its next generation of sports cars.